Boos for ad-breaks, premature declaration of ‘winners’: 3-hour long Ballon D’Or ceremony draws flak

Hours before Harry Kane was revealed as the winner of the 2026 Ballon d’Or, the website for the award ended up putting up a tribute for his victory. Moreover, they also got articles up celebrating Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal winning the Ballon d’Or this year as well. That and a few other incidents have given the 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony some unsavoury buzz on social media.

Around the time that the ceremony was scheduled to start, its official website ended displaying three articles for each of the top three contenders, each declaring them as winners. One announcement read, in part, “Harry Kane wins 2026 Ballon d’Or” – and similar articles described Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe also winning.

ALSO READ | 2026 Ballon d’Or: Full rankings as Harry Kane beats Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal to prestigious award

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It turned out the organizer France Football had prepared many announcements – to be ready for when the winner is announced – but they were accidentally posted well ahead of the gala at The London Palladium. “Some profiles of nominees prepared by BallonDor.com were inadvertently published online,” the organizer said in a statement to the BBC. “These articles had been prepared for all nominees and should in no way be considered as an indication of the final results or rankings.”

Boos in the ceremony hall

The award ceremony was held at the London Palladium, a 110-year-old West End theatre in London, England. The focus of the evening, for those watching in the hall and everywhere else, would’ve been the Ballon d’Or award itself but that moment came at the end of a whopping three-hour long ceremony. Moreover, the presenters would often announce commercial breaks right in the middle of announcing an award, after having introduced the presenter and the nominees. Once the award has been presented and the winner has given a speech, the broadcast was thrown to another commercial break and this remained the pattern throughout the evening.

The MCs for the evening were television presenter Kate Scott and France great Thierry Henry and the loudest boos and jeers were reserved for when they announced ad breaks before the announcement of the women’s and later the men’s Ballon d’Or winner.

Henry roasting Lamine Yamal fails to land well

Thierry Henry is mostly admired for his insights when speaking as a pundit but his performance as a presenter split opinion on social media at least. Fans were particularly taken aback by his exchange with Yamal after the Spanish forward won the Kopa Trophy.

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“It’s your third one, right? That is your third one? But is it the one that you really wanted?” Henry asked Yamal, with the latter smiling sheepishly. When the Barcelona foward didn’t answer, Henry asked,”In Spanish maybe?” Another moment for which the former Arsenal captain is being slammed his him correcting his co-presenter Scott’s pronounciation of the name of Brazil legend Socrates.