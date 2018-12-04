Ballon d’Or 2018 Live Streaming: When and where to watch, time in IST, nominees

Ballon d’or Award 2018 Live Streaming: It is that time of the year when French weekly France Football declares the winner of arguably the most coveted individual award in world football. Over the past 10 years, the Ballon d’Or has been monopolised by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo with both players winning it five times each. But that could change this year. In the years that it is presented as a separate award from FIFA’s top prize, the Ballon d’Or has shown an overwhelming tendency to repeat the former. Croatia captain and Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric won FIFA The Best award this year and is being touted as the favourite to claim the Ballon d’Or as well. This year also marks the first time that a women’s Ballon d’Or will be given out. Former PSG and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder David Ginola will be giving out the awards.

When will the Ballon d’Or ceremony start?

The Ballon d’Or ceremony will start at 1.20 AM IST on Tuesday, December 4.

Where is the Ballon d’Or ceremony taking place?

The Ballon d’Or ceremony will be conducted in the historic Grand Palais in Paris, France.

Which channel will air the ceremony?

Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD will air the ceremony in India. Live coverage starts at 1 AM IST.

How to follow online live streaming of Ballon d’or ceremony?

The ceremony can be streamed on France Football’s website and Hotstar.

Who are the nominees this year?

Ballon d’Or (Men)

Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)

Alisson Becker (Roma/Liverpool)

Gareth Bale (Real Madrid)

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Edinson Cavani (PSG)

Thibaut Courtois(Chelsea/Real Madrid)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid/Juventus)

Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City)

Roberto Firmino (Liverpool)

Diego Godín (Atletico)

Antoine Griezmann(Atletico)

Eden Hazard (Chelsea)

Francisco Alarcón ‘Isco’ (Real Madrid)

Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

N´Golo Kante (Chelsea)

Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur)

Mario Mandzukic (Juventus)

Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

Marcelo (Real Madrid)

Kylian Mbappe (PSG)

Ivan Rakitic (FC Barcelona)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)

Luis Suarez (FC Barcelona)

Raphael Varane (Real Madrid)

Ballon d’Or (Women)

Lucy Bronze (Lyon)

Pernille Harder (Werder Brême)

Ada Hegerberg (Lyon)

Amandine Henry (Lyon)

Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns)

Fran Kirby (Chelsea)

Sam Kerr (Red Stars Chicago)

Saki Kumagai (Lyon)

Amel Majri (Lyon)

Dzsenifer Marozsan (Lyon)

Marta (Orlando Pride)

Lieke Martens (Barcelona)

Megan Rapinoe (Seattle Reign)

Wendie Renard (Lyon)

Christine Sinclair (Portland Thorns)

Kopa Trophy (Best player under the age of 21)

Houssem Aouar (Lyon)

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Patrick Cutrone (Milan)

Ritsu Doan (Groningue)

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Milan)

Amadou Haidara (Red Bull Salzburg)

Justin Kluivert (Roma)

Kylian Mbappe (PSG)

Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund)

Rodrygo (Santos)