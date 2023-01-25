scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023
Ball boy kicked by Eden Hazard 10 years ago now has £40 million net worth

An attempt to waste time by ball boy Charlie Morgan led to Eden Hazard kicking him in the ribs and then subsequently earning a three-match ban. Now, a decade later, that ball boy’s net worth has skyrocketed.

(Right) Morgan and friend Jackson Quinn set up Au Vodka after noticing a gap in the market for a premium Vodka, especially in bottle service.
10 years after being kicked by Eden Hazard during a Premier League match, the ballboy who suffered the incident now has a net worth of £40 million.

In 2013, there was a League Cup semi-final second-leg match going on between Chelsea and Swansea at the Liberty Stadium in Wales. Swansea were leading the game 2-0 thanks to a first-leg lead and then the incident happened in the 80th minute.

Hazard was trying his best to rush things and create opportunities for Chelsea. There was a point in the game when the ball went out for a throw-in. The ball boy, 17-year-old Charlie Morgan grabbed the ball and then proceeded to lay on top of it. The Chelsea attacker first demanded the ball but when Morgan continued to stay on the floor, Hazard launched a small kick towards the ball boy.

Morgan started writhing around in pain at the kick to his ribs. The referee immediately took note and Hazard was shown a red card.

“The ball boy came into the changing room and we had a quick chat. I apologised and the boy apologised as well, and it is over. Sorry,” said Hazard in a statement afterwards.

Morgan became a meme afterwards and his social media presence skyrocketed, with the ball boy’s Twitter followers ballooning up to 1,00,000 in a few days.

Years later, Morgan, the son of Swansea director Martin Morgan, now has his own Vodka company which has recently taken off. Noticing a gap for a premium product in the market, Morgan released a line of alcohol called Au vodka. The drink comes in different flavours and is known for its trademark gold-coloured bottle.

The brand has been endorsed in the past by multiple celebrities as well. There are pictures on social media of Floyd Mayweather holding three bottles at once and former Brazilian footballer Ronaldinho too has endorsed the brand at one point.

First published on: 25-01-2023 at 10:18 IST
