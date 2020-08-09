scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 09, 2020
Top News

Stranded since March, Mohun Bagan’s Baba Diawara finally goes home

Mohun Bagan said that the club arranged for Baba Diawara's travel via Dubai to Dakar, Senegal. Besides the travel arrangements, the club also organised their Covid-19 test.

By: Sports Desk | Published: August 9, 2020 9:24:12 pm
Baba Diawara helped Mohun Bagan win the 2019/20 I-League title. (Source: I-League)

Mohun Bagan forward Baba Diawara has left for his country with his family after being stuck in Kolkata for more than four months, the club said in a statement on Sunday.

The 32-year-old Diawara was instrumental in Mohun Bagan’s recent I-League title win as his tenth goal of the season against Aizawl FC on March 10 had sealed the title for the Kolkata-side.

Mohun Bagan said that the club arranged for the former Sevilla attacker’s travel via Dubai to Dakar, Senegal. Besides the travel arrangements, the club also organised their Covid-19 test which is mandatory for traveling.

“I am really grateful to the club for looking after me and my family during this tough time. I thank the entire management especially the bosses for overseeing my stay as well as arranging my travel,” said Baba Diawara in a statement.

Last week, Daneil Cyrus, who was also stranded in India since March, left for Trinidad & Tobago and similar arrangements were made for him as well.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Woakes, Buttler propel England to unlikely win over Pakistan in first Test
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Aug 09: Latest News