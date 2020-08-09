Stranded since March, Mohun Bagan’s Baba Diawara finally goes home

Baba Diawara helped Mohun Bagan win the 2019/20 I-League title. (Source: I-League) Baba Diawara helped Mohun Bagan win the 2019/20 I-League title. (Source: I-League)

Mohun Bagan forward Baba Diawara has left for his country with his family after being stuck in Kolkata for more than four months, the club said in a statement on Sunday.

The 32-year-old Diawara was instrumental in Mohun Bagan’s recent I-League title win as his tenth goal of the season against Aizawl FC on March 10 had sealed the title for the Kolkata-side.

Mohun Bagan said that the club arranged for the former Sevilla attacker’s travel via Dubai to Dakar, Senegal. Besides the travel arrangements, the club also organised their Covid-19 test which is mandatory for traveling.

“I am really grateful to the club for looking after me and my family during this tough time. I thank the entire management especially the bosses for overseeing my stay as well as arranging my travel,” said Baba Diawara in a statement.

Last week, Daneil Cyrus, who was also stranded in India since March, left for Trinidad & Tobago and similar arrangements were made for him as well.

