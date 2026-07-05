Ounahi’s rebellious brace carries Morocco through to quarters

A goal is much more than the rudimentary act of pushing a synthetic round sphere into a polypropylene net. Take Azzedine Ounahi’s 50th-minute goal in Morocco’s 3-0 rout of Canada at the FIFA World Cup, for instance. It had the finesse of cigarette smoke slipping through a cracked window. All 10 Canadian players swarmed the box when Ounahi took his shot. It had the craftsmanship of a seamstress threading a needle through a crowded eye. Between the path of the ball and the net lay three defenders and a goalkeeper.

But how preposterous is it to suggest that a goal can be classified as anti-establishment?

Ounahi’s was. Until then, Canada had done almost everything right. Jesse Marsch’s side had five attempts, one of which should have been tucked home by Tani Oluwaseyi. In stark contrast, Morocco’s only previous effort was Soufiane Rahimi launching a speculative strike from a distance worth just 0.02 expected goals.

Morocco did little to justify taking the lead. The goal disrupted the status quo. It was another reminder that few footballers have developed a greater affinity for unsettling established orders than Morocco’s No. 8.

Quiet rebel

The irony stretches beyond the pitch.

In four years from now, Morocco will be co-hosting the World Cup. The country is accelerating infrastructure projects worth an estimated $190 billion – almost 12% of its GDP. This investment is happening against the backdrop of a youth unemployment rate of over 30% and a public healthcare system under mounting scrutiny. In September 2025, the death of eight pregnant women sparked a youth-driven nationwide protest, called Gen Z 212, after Morocco’s international calling code.

The question was: If Morocco can spend billions preparing for the World Cup, why are women dying while giving birth in public hospitals? The placards had a unified message: ‘The stadiums are here, but where are the hospitals?’ In Morocco, few things command greater affection than football. Childbirth is one of them.

The privileged need not care. For the footballers, the memo is simple: excel in Europe’s biggest leagues, return home as a national hero and leave politics to politicians. Ounahi never read the memo. Or, he never cared to. He became the first Moroccan international to publicly express solidarity. Soon, others would join.

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Ounahi was already an icon in Morocco after the 2022 World Cup. Luis Enrique is seldom surprised, but even he acknowledged: “Oh my god! Who is that number 8? Where did this guy come from? I was pleasantly surprised. The boy never stopped running.” That winter in Qatar had transformed him into a superstar. The autumn in Casablanca elevated him into something closer to a cult figure.

On Saturday, he played like both. Morocco were lacklustre, and the 3-0 scoreline flatters to deceive. Marsch was not entirely wrong afterwards when he argued: “I would rather be us than them.” Canada produced more shots, more corners and more expected goals.

He even claimed that on another day, Canada would have won. Perhaps he is right. But even on that day, Ounahi’s first shot would have still found its way through that forest of bodies to beat a diving Maxime Crépeau. It was that precise. Even on that day, his second strike would have smashed into the top left. It was that lethal. Even on that day, Ounahi would have ensured Morocco’s lack of attacking flair was compensated by work ethic.

After a historic 2022 campaign, the midfielder was asked what made the difference between Morocco and other teams. He said: “Our mindset made the difference. You cannot show up at the World Cup, and then play only when you have the ball and make no effort when you don’t have it. What defines us is our defence. It starts with our strikers, and all the way to our goalkeeper – everyone defends.”

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He practises what he preaches. Ounahi ranks among Morocco’s top three players for distance covered per 90 minutes at this tournament. “The trait was borne out of compulsion. A late growth spurt meant that until he was 16, his lungs compensated for what his body lacked.

After the promise of 2022, Ounahi’s career had dwindled. Marseille thought they had unearthed a bargain when they signed him for €8 million and watched him score on his debut, but a myriad of injuries stagnated his progress. Following a season in Greece, Ounahi rediscovered the self he had lost in Girona last season. Canada was another step in that renaissance.

It was far from perfect and also unconvincing. But it did not need to be either. “The only thing that matters is whether we qualify.” Courtesy of his two anti-establishment goals, Morocco did.