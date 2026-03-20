‘We expect travel to go up 30%’: Aviation expert Anita Mendiratta warns FIFA World Cup fans to brace for higher airfares amid Middle East conflict

Just months before the world’s biggest sporting event, the FIFA World Cup 2026 kicks off in North America, a geopolitical crisis half a world away is threatening to put a strain on fans’ travel plans. The Middle East conflict has sent jet fuel prices soaring, disrupted key air corridors, and created a ripple effect across the global aviation industry.

Aviation expert Anita Mendiratta said World Cup travellers, especially those flying from Asia and Africa, should brace for higher fares, longer journeys, and mounting uncertainty.

“We expect travel to go up 30% because of the shortage and the fuel costs,” Mendiratta said to Reuters.