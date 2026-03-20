‘We expect travel to go up 30%’: Aviation expert Anita Mendiratta warns FIFA World Cup fans to brace for higher airfares amid Middle East conflict

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Just months before the world’s biggest sporting event, the FIFA World Cup 2026 kicks off in North America, a geopolitical crisis half a world away is threatening to put a strain on fans’ travel plans. The Middle East conflict has sent jet fuel prices soaring, disrupted key air corridors, and created a ripple effect across the global aviation industry.
Aviation expert Anita Mendiratta said World Cup travellers, especially those flying from Asia and Africa, should brace for higher fares, longer journeys, and mounting uncertainty.
“We expect travel to go up 30% because of the shortage and the fuel costs,” Mendiratta said to Reuters.
“But we know that there will be an impact because again the price of oil is going to increase, increasing fuel costs, and the number of seats that are available for global travel are distinctly down,” she added.
The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be jointly hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States from June 11 to July 19, 2026.
Mendiratta says fans were already paying a World Cup premium, but this year that surcharge could climb even higher. She said, “If you’re coming from Asia and Africa, that’s where they’re going to get stung because we’re looking at about 40% coming across from those areas. And the easiest way to travel is through the Middle Eastern corridor.”
While supporters flying in from Europe may feel less of an impact, travelling fans from Africa and Asia will need to bear the heat. And with the travel routes disrupted, many travellers are being forced to look for longer, more expensive alternatives, which effectively means increased time and cost.
“And alternatives mean diversions. That means increased cost and increased time to travel. So, it’s a very difficult calculus at the moment for however long the war is going to continue,” said Mendiratta.
“At the heart of travel is ultimately confidence. People only want to travel when they’re confident that they’re going to be safe, that the money they’re putting into it and the time it’s going to be worth it,” she added.