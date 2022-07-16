Women’s Euro 2022: Austria ousts Norway, sets up Euros quarterfinal vs Germany

Austria set up a Women’s European Championship meeting with Germany by eliminating star-studded Norway after their 1-0 on the matchday 3 meeting in Group A.

Nicole Billa’s header in Brighton clinched the win that sealed second place in the group, leaving Norway in third place despite the two-time European champions being able to deploy 2018 Ballon d’Or winner and recent Champions League winner with Lyon, Ada Hegerberg.

Austria qualifying for the quarter-finals

The group was won by host nation England, who put on another dazzling display by routing Northern Ireland 5-0 in Southampton. The Sarina Wiegman side have now scored 14 goals in total without reply in three games at the tournament. The England manager though missed Friday’s game after testing positive for COVID-19.

Northern Ireland had already been eliminated and England was sure of advancing before kick-off in Southampton but it took the Lionesses 40 minutes to break the deadlock against the tournament newcomer when Fran Kirby struck a curled shot from the edge of the box over the defense and into the top corner. This was also England’s 50th goal at the European Championship finals.

England doubled their lead before the break with Beth Mead taking her tournament tally to five. The Arsenal forward took a touch in the box before calmly slotting the ball into the back of the net.

Friday's stars = Nicole Billa & Alessia Russo



She turned provider three minutes into the second half, with a cross headed in by substitute Alessia Russo.

Russo had to wait only until the 53rd minute for another goal, taking a touch to lose the defender before slotting past goalkeeper Jacqueline Burns after being played in by Ella Toone.

England’s fifth came in unfortunate fashion for Northern Ireland, as Kelsie Burrows inadvertently lifted the ball in over her own goalkeeper as she attempted to deal with a cross. Spain and Denmark’s meeting on Saturday will decide the second placed team from Group B, who will face the host nation in the next stage of the tournament.