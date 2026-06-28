How 3 minutes of madness in Austria-Algeria game ended Iran’s World Cup

“I don’t know, we did our best, but the rest is from God. I hope God gives us a little bit of luck,” is what Ramin Rezaeian said in an emotional post-match interview that he gave after Iran’s breathless 1-1 draw against Egypt that left their fate hanging by a thread. On Sunday, that thread snapped, but not before briefly, and rather cruelly, opening a tantalisingly small window through which Iran could see their place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup round of 32 just for a few seconds.

There was only one way for both Algeria and Austria to go through to the round of 32 and that was if the match between them, one of two final group stage games of this World Cup, ended in a draw. Austria went ahead twice in the match and Algeria equalised both times. And then, it looked like both sides had settled. There were even some farcical scenes towards the end of the match with Algeria passing the ball around sedately nearly the centre circle and Austria not even making an attempt at pressing. The term “Disgrace of Gijon” was starting to be muttered.