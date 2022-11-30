Australia vs Denmark, FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: AUS vs DEN in must win game, lineups announced from Al Janoub Stadium

Australia vs Denmark, FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Scorecard: Australia all set to lock horns with European Championship semifinalist Denmark in their final Group D match in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022. The contest is such that the winner will advance to the Round of 16. It is 16 years since Australia got out of the group stage at the World Cup.
On the other hand, Denmark’s scoring issues are evident as they prepare for the game needing nothing less than a win over the Socceroos to keep alive any hope of advancing to the last 16. The high-powered Danish attack which produced 30 goals in 10 World Cup qualifiers has sputtered in Qatar, finding the back of the net just once and that score coming courtesy of defender Andreas Christensen in a 2-1 loss to France.
Lineups: Australia: Mat Ryan (c), Milos Degenek, Harry Souttar, Kye Rowles, Aziz Behich, Aaron Mooy, Jackson Irvine, Riley McGree, Craig Goodwin, Mathew Leckie, Mitchell Duke. Denmark: Kasper Schmeichel, Joachim Andersen, Andreas Christensen, Rasmus Kristensen, Pierre Hojbjerg, Mathias Jensen, Christian Eriksen, Joakim Maehle, Jesper Lindstrom, Martin Braithwaite, Andreas Skov Olsen.
He’s not called ‘Captain America’ without a reason. The ‘Great Satan vs Axis of Evil’ rematch was always going to be a grinding affair. A superhero effort by Christian Pulisic was eventually the difference between the USA and Iran, with the former clinching a 1-0 win to oust their geopolitical rivals and qualify for the Round of 16.
The moment came deven minutes before half time. Weston McKennie floated a ball inside the Iranian box on the right towards Sergiño Dest, who cushioned a header across the face of the goal. Pulisic came bursting through a wall of Iranian defence to score the goal that eventually proved to be the winner. But in doing so, he clattered into Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand and as the spectators in the stands celebrated the strike, Pulisic lay flat on the ground for almost four minutes. (READ MORE)
Colombian midfielder Andres Balanta passed away on Tuesday at the Tucumán Health Center hospital, after collapsing during a training session of Atletico Tucuman, the Argentina first division club.
The 22-year-old Balanta was reportedly treated urgently by doctors who tried to revive him, but his death was later confirmed. The club’s medical staff tried to revive him but failed and he was declared dead on arrival at the Centro de Salud hospital. It was the second pre-season training of the club. (READ MORE)
Australia are sitting pretty in second place in Group D as the Danish attack, which scored 30 goals in qualifying, has failed to fire in Qatar. Defender Andreas Christensen got their only goal so far in the 2-1 loss to France. For Australia, Milos Degenek comes in for Fran Karacic at right back, with a draw likely to be enough for them to go through.
Kasper Hjulmand has chosen Martin Braithwaite to spark the Denmark attack as they chase the win they need against Australia in their Group D game at the Al Janoub Stadium if they are to progress to the last 16 of the World Cup. Braithwaite replaces Andreas Cornelius to become the third Danish striker to lead the line in three games, with Mikkel Damsgaard dropping to the bench to be replaced by Andreas Skov Olsen and Mattias Jensen coming in for Victor Nelsson.
Lionel Messi will need to fire for Argentina in the Fifa World Cup 2022 group stage match against Poland with so much on the line. For Messi, who is playing in likely his last World Cup, a last 16 place is at stake in the World Cup. With Argentina second in Group C on three points, one behind the Poles, they must win to be sure of progressing and keeping alive their dream of a third World Cup title. (READ MORE)
Ecuador’s veteran captain Enner Valencia could not control his tears as he apologised to his country for the side’s failure to reach the knockout stages of the World Cup in Qatar. (READ MORE)
More from Sports
Australia: Mat Ryan (c), Milos Degenek, Harry Souttar, Kye Rowles, Aziz Behich, Aaron Mooy, Jackson Irvine, Riley McGree, Craig Goodwin, Mathew Leckie, Mitchell Duke.
Denmark: Kasper Schmeichel, Joachim Andersen, Andreas Christensen, Rasmus Kristensen, Pierre Hojbjerg, Mathias Jensen, Christian Eriksen, Joakim Maehle, Jesper Lindstrom, Martin Braithwaite, Andreas Skov Olsen.
When Marcus Rashford curled in a dead ball outside the Welsh box for England’s first goal, a roar of English faithful heaved a sigh of relief. Rashford then scored the third for his country as well and guaranteed the Three Lions a calm ascent into the Round of 16.
In their first win over Iran, five of the six goals came from the boots and heads of black players. A year and a half ago though, it was a very different time in British football. (READ MORE)
Australia and denmark have faced each other 4 times in their history, with the Danish side coming away with the win on 2 ocassions while The Socceroos have tasted victory once. One match ended up as a tie. Who will walk away the victors tonight?
The ripples of Saudi Arabia’s shock win over Argentina can still be felt in the way Group C is shaping up heading into its final matchday. All four teams still have a shot at qualifying for the Round of 16.
To progress, Lionel Messi and Argentina will have to overcome the group’s only unbeaten team, Poland, who can top the pool by upsetting the Albiceleste. In their shadows, Saudi Arabia will be hoping to script history by beating Mexico, who’ll need a divine intervention to stay alive in the tournament.
It would have taken a brave person to predict that in a group comprising South and North American giants, along with a European middleweight, the Saudis would be the most entertaining and adventurous side. (READ MORE)
Before we go to tonight's action, let's take a look at what transpired last evening. Netherlands went through to the next Round after beating Qatar while Senegal locked in the second qualification spot from Group A after beating Ecuador 2-1.
In Group B, England defeated neighbours Wales to finish on top of their group while USA scrapoed past Iran 1-0 to book the second spot.
England’s players have taken the knee before all their matches in the group stage of the Qatar World Cup. Here is a look at the history of the anti-racism gesture in sport. (READ MORE)
Australia: After dropping its first game, to France, Australia bounced back to defeat Tunisia and keep its hopes alive of a berth in the round of 16. It is now in second place in the group. A win against Denmark would see the Australians through. A tie would suffice if France beats or ties Tunisia.
Denmark: To advance, Denmark must defeat Australia. Even then, it would also need France to win or tie against Tunisia. If Denmark and Tunisia win their final matches, Denmark could win on goal differential. Right now, the two countries are tied on that measure.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Australia vs Denmark Group D match. Both teams will be aiming fror a victory as a loss will spell certain doom. France are already through and this match will decide who between these two teams will join them in the next round.