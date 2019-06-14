Australia, Qatar invited to 2020 Copa America

Toggle Menu
Australia will be one of the two guest nations at the 2020 Copa America, the head of South America's soccer body said on Thursday.

Australian captain Mile Jedinak during qualifications for last year’s World Cup. (via AP)

CONMEBOL President Alejandro Dominguez told journalists that Asian champion Qatar will also return to next year’s tournament, which will be co-hosted by Argentina and Colombia. Qatar and Japan are the guest nations in this year’s Copa, which starts Friday in Brazil.

Dominguez also said no decision has been made for where the knockout games of the 2020 tournament will be played. He expects a decision to be reached within 15 days.

Argentina and Colombia will each host six teams during the group stage, with the groups divided based on geography. The top four teams from each group will advance to the knockout stage.

The CONMEBOL boss also rejected the idea of a two-legged final for the next Copa America.

“The final will be played in one match and in one host city,” Dominguez said.

He also said this year’s Copa America will be broadcast to a record 178 countries.

