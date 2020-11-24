‘Aussie Lahm’ Scott Neville could destroy Mohun Bagan in Kolkata derby, warns former star Cameron Watson

Cameron Watson (left) used to lock horns with 'Australian Philippe Lahm' Scott Neville during their days in the A-League.

A-League regular Scott Neville has been roped in by East Bengal on a season-long lone from Brisbane Roar ahead of the Indian Super League. Cameron Watson, who used to lock horns with Scott on a regular basis during his A-League days, said in a WhatsApp chat with Indian Express: “He is a complete footballer. Great signing by East Bengal. I know him very well. Since my time at Adelaide United I have been fond of him. He is such a gem for any team.”

Scott Neville made his senior football debut way back in 2006 for Sorrento FC. After two years he joined Perth Glory. He got a taste of the Championship during his stint with Sydney Wanderers.

But it when playing with Newcastle Jets that he forged a rivalry with fellow Australian Cameron Watson.

Cameron, who now plays for Moreland Zebras, recalled: “He is one of the fittest footballers around here. He’s a good footballer. and has always performed when needed most and is very consistent.”

What was the score in the highest-scoring #KolkataDerby in history and when was it played?#NovemberBash #HeroISL pic.twitter.com/Fzilmakp43 — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 4, 2020

Cameron Watson played two back-to-back seasons in India. His first season was with Bengaluru FC. Then he joined Mohun Bagan, replacing Diogo Fereirra, yet another Aussie. During his stay at Kolkata he was often praised for his dedication and hard work by coach Sanjay Sen.

The problems started after Sanjay Sen had to resign and assistant coach Sankarlal Chakraborty was given charge of the Green and Maroon brigade. In the chaos, Watson was not retained for the next season.

The Aussie superstar footballer said he is now keeping an eye on the Kolkata Derby not just to watch his former club, but also to watch how his once-rival Scott performs in the big match.

READ | Administrative malfunctioning marred East Bengal’s ISL entry hope: Alejandro Menendez

In the A-League, Scott is known as the Aussie Philipp Lahm. “It is very hard to stop him. If he finds space he would be kind of unstoppable. Really tough to hold him back. He can attack from right flank by continuous overlapping,” said Watson.

What should ATK Mohun Bagan do to stop him? Here is Watson’s advice for Antonio Lopez Habas: “He’s (Scott) a good player, but I’d have a good winger on him so he’s always thinking about defending rather than attacking. East Bengal should make their winger attack so he is always worried about him.”

Though Watson is long gone from the Indian football arena, he feels he still can make a comeback. He said, “I’m much fitter than earlier. I’m preparing myself to have a go once again. I’m constantly in touch with my former Bengaluru teammates John Johnson, Erik Paartalu, Eugeneson Lyndoh.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd