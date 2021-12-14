Aubameyang stripped of Arsenal captaincy, dropped for game

Aubameyang was left out for the game against Southampton on Saturday because of what manager Mikel Arteta described as a “disciplinary breach.” (Twitter/Chris Wheatley)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was stripped of the Arsenal captaincy on Tuesday after his latest disciplinary breach.

The striker will also not be considered for selection for the English Premier League game against West Ham on Wednesday, Arsenal said.

Aubameyang was left out for the game against Southampton on Saturday because of what manager Mikel Arteta described as a “disciplinary breach.” Aubameyang is reported to have travelled to France during last week, with the consent of the club, but returned a day late.

“We expect all our players, particularly our captain, to work to the rules and standards we have all set and agreed,” Arsenal said.

“We are fully focused on tomorrow’s match.”

Aubameyang was left out of the team for the north London derby against Tottenham in March because of a “disciplinary issue,” according to Arteta at the time.

Aubameyang has just four goals in 14 Premier League games this season after signing a three-year contract extension last year that made him the team’s highest-paid player.