‘A clown’: Aubameyang hits back at Dortmund’s CEO for criticism

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on Thursday called the Dortmund club chief executive “a clown” for insinuating that his move to Arsenal was to increase the ‘bank balance’.

Aubameyang took to Twitter to respond to Hans-Joachim Watzke’s interview to the Süddeutschen Zeitung newspaper which was published on Wednesday.

The Dortmund CEO had said that some of the first team players had left the club to seek greener pastures but are currently missing from the Champions League.

“Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who is playing brilliantly for Arsenal, probably gets a warm heart when he looks at his bank balance. But Wednesdays he is sad as he only looks at the Champions League on TV,” Watzke had said.

Referring to the transfer of Ousmane Dembélé to Barcelona for $124 million in 2017, Aubameyang hit back on Twitter: “Better for you I never talk about why I really left Dortmund Mr Watzke you such a clown.”

“I remember that time you said we never gonna sell Ousmane then you saw more than 100M you were the first to take that money. Don’t talk about money please!!! Leave me alone pls,” Aubameyang wrote.

Aubameyang joined Arsenal from Dortmund for a reported $80 million in January 2018.

The The 30-year-old Gabon striker has since then scored 39 goals in 56 Premier League games, including seven in seven games this season.