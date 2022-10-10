scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 10, 2022

‘I wish all my old guys well’ – Aubameyang clarifies Arteta remarks in leaked video

Aubameyang had a fall-out with Arsenal and Arteta last season over disciplinary issues as he was first stripped of the captaincy before having his contract terminated.

Aubameyang said on Monday that the video was recorded just after he arrived at Barcelona. (Reuters )

Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang clarified his comments on Mikel Arteta after a video showed him criticizing the Arsenal manager, saying that he had “a lot of bad feelings” for the north London club at that time but wishes them well now.

The video, which was leaked on social media, showed Aubameyang saying “Big characters and big players he can’t deal with it. He needs some young players who don’t say anything” as the Gabon international spoke about Arteta.

Aubameyang said on Monday that the video was recorded just after he arrived at Barcelona, whom he joined in February on a free transfer after terminating his contract with Arsenal.

“At the time I still had a lot of bad feelings in me – Arsenal are doing great things this season and I wish all my old guys well,” tweeted Aubameyang, who signed for Chelsea in September.

“Just not on November 6,” he added, referring to Chelsea’s London derby against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge. Aubameyang had a fall-out with Arsenal and Arteta last season over disciplinary issues as he was first stripped of the captaincy before having his contract terminated.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 10, 2022: Why you should read ‘Online Gaming’ or ‘Cultur...Premium
UPSC Key-October 10, 2022: Why you should read ‘Online Gaming’ or ‘Cultur...
Mulayam in name, ‘fauladi’ in spirit, he oversaw the transfor...Premium
Mulayam in name, ‘fauladi’ in spirit, he oversaw the transfor...
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — World Bank report to SIP...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — World Bank report to SIP...
ExplainSpeaking: How China reduced poverty; lessons for IndiaPremium
ExplainSpeaking: How China reduced poverty; lessons for India

The 33-year-old has scored once in the Premier League for Chelsea, who are fourth on 16 points after eight games.

First published on: 10-10-2022 at 09:03:06 pm
Next Story

Tripura being used as corridor for drug trade from Myanmar, Bangladesh: CM Manik Saha

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

South Africa win first ODI against India by 9 runs
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Oct 10: Latest News