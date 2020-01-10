Atletico Madrid stun Barcelona to reach Super Cup final

Atletico Madrid’s Angel Correa celebrates scoring their third goal (Source: Reuters) Atletico Madrid’s Angel Correa celebrates scoring their third goal (Source: Reuters)

Atletico Madrid pulled off a stunning turnaround to beat Barcelona 3-2 in an enthralling Spanish Super Cup tie in Saudi Arabia on Thursday and book their place in the final of the revamped competition.

Atletico will meet city rivals Real Madrid in Sunday’s final back at the King Abdullah Sports City stadium in Jeddah after their late revival wrecked tournament organisers’ dream of a ‘Clasico’ showpiece climax between Spain’s most famous sides.

Argentine forward Angel Correa struck the decisive goal in the 86th minute to complete an unlikely late comeback for Atletico after Barca had dominated the second half and had two goals ruled out following VAR reviews.

Substitute Koke had put Atletico in front at the start of the second half but Lionel Messi levelled in the 51st minute. Messi soon put the ball in the net again but his second effort was ruled out for handball following a VAR review.

Former Atletico striker Griezmann did put Barca in front in the 65th while Gerard Pique thought he had extended their lead moments later but that goal was also ruled out after a VAR review, this time for a fractional offside against Arturo Vidal.

Atletico had spent most of the second half trying to stop waves of Barca attacks but got a lifeline when substitute Vitolo was tripped by goalkeeper Neto and striker Alvaro Morata equalised from the penalty spot in the 81st minute.

Stand-in keeper Neto was also at fault for the winning goal, failing to properly block Correa’s shot which bounced into the net to complete a rapid Atleti counterattack.

The in-form Argentine winger had suffered a painful-looking blow to his knee from Neto early in the game and received medical attention on the sidelines but he made a full recovery and went on to deliver one final twist.

“It was a very strange game, it was very hot and it was very tough for us but luckily we were able to turn things around and win,” Correa said.

“We got the victory because we had faith, we were always looking to win the game, we did that and we’re very happy.”

LATE COLLAPSE

Griezmann rued his side’s late collapse and put it down to Atletico’s superior energy levels.

“We lost the game due to our errors and in the end they had more energy in their legs while we struggled,” he said.

“We made a couple of bad passes and I gave the ball away for their last goal. It’s the little things like that which can lead to you losing a game or a title.”

Neither Atletico nor Real would have qualified for the Super Cup under its previous format as a curtain-raiser between the Spanish league champions and the Cup winners.

Spanish soccer federation chief Luis Rubiales led a radical overhaul of the competition last year, doubling the number of teams and signing a three-year deal to move it to Saudi Arabia, which media reports say is worth 40 million euros ($44.42 million) annually.

Messi laments Barca’s childish mistakes in Super Cup defeat

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi cursed his side’s careless errors in their 3-2 defeat by Atletico Madrid on Thursday as they crashed out of the revamped Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia.

The Spanish champions, who had two goals ruled out in the second half after VAR reviews, dominated the match and were leading 2-1 with 10 minutes left thanks to goals from Messi and Antoine Griezmann.

But it was Atletico who booked their place in Sunday’s final against Real Madrid, levelling thanks to a penalty from Alvaro Morata before Angel Correa struck the winner after Griezmann gave away possession.

“We need to try and continue playing as well as we did today for the rest of the year but make sure we don’t make the childish errors we made today,” Messi told reporters.

“We controlled the game for around 80 minutes, we played at a high pace, we attacked all the time and created lots of chances. But in the last 10 minutes we made big and we let a game slip which we had under control.”

The defeat continued a poor start to the new year by the league leaders, who were held to a 2-2 draw at struggling Espanyol last week which left them level on points with second-placed Real.

That result led to further criticism of coach Ernesto Valverde, although Messi said the team backed their manager.

“We still have confidence in him and we will work hard so we can improve, but it’s normal that there is discontent when there’s a defeat and people feel the team is not playing as they would like,” Messi added.

“We have to be more united than ever, be a strong group and move forward. We are top of La Liga but we have not been playing well recently so we are going to try and recover our best play so we can stay at the top.”

