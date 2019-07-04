Toggle Menu
Atletico Madrid sign Joao Felix from Benfica for 126 million euroshttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/football/atletico-madrid-sign-joao-felix-from-benfica-for-126-million-euros/

Atletico Madrid sign Joao Felix from Benfica for 126 million euros

Portuguese teenager Joao Felix has signed a seven-year contract that takes him from Benfica to Atletico Madrid.

Joao Felix, 19 years old, is now the fourth most expensive player of all time (Reuters Photo)

Atletico Madrid signed 19-year-old striker Joao Felix from Benfica on Wednesday for 126 million euros ($142 million), making him the fourth most expensive player of all time.

Both clubs announced the deal, with the Spanish La Liga team saying they were taking him on a seven-year contract and Portugal’s Benfica confirming the amount of the transaction.

“The forward has already passed his medical at the Clínica Universidad de Navarra,” Atletico said in their statement.

Portugal international Felix made his first-team debut for Benfica last season, helping the Lisbon side win the Portuguese league title with 15 goals and seven assists in 21 starts.

Advertising

He also became the youngest player to score a Europa League hat-trick in a 4-2 win over Eintracht Frankfurt.

Felix, who made his Portugal debut in a 3-1 win over Switzerland in the UEFA Nations League semi-final, becomes Atletico’s most expensive player, smashing their record of 72 million euros to prise Thomas Lemar from AS Monaco last year.

He is the fourth most expensive signing of all time after Neymar, who cost 222 million euros when he switched to Paris St Germain in 2017, Kylian Mbappe and Philippe Coutinho.

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

Felix will be challenged to take the baton from Antoine Griezmann, who is expected to sign for Spanish champions Barcelona for 120 million euros.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Argentina’s Copa America campaign shows there’s no easy fix for their woes
2 AIFF wants I-League and ISL to co-exist for 2-3 years, could knock on AFC door
3 Argentina angry as Video Assistance Referee stays out of spotlight