scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 15, 2023

Atletico Madrid held to 1-1 draw by Almeria

Atletico, who have won only one of their last six LaLiga games, are fourth in the standings on 28 points, level with Villarreal and Betis. They are 13 points adrift of leaders Barcelona, who have a game in hand.

Atletico played with 10 men for the last few minutes after substitute Reguilon was shown a second yellow card for rising his forearm to an opponent's face in an aerial challenge. (Twitter/Atletico de Madrid)
Listen to this article
Atletico Madrid held to 1-1 draw by Almeria
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Atletico Madrid were held to 1-1 draw by Almeria in LaLiga on Sunday in another disappointing showing for Diego Simeone’s team who ended the match with 10 men after Sergio Reguilon was sent off in the dying minutes.

Atletico, who have won only one of their last six LaLiga games, are fourth in the standings on 28 points, level with Villarreal and Betis. They are 13 points adrift of leaders Barcelona, who have a game in hand.

Almeria were arguably the better side and climbed to 13th, three points clear of the relegation zone.

Angel Correa gave Atletico Madrid the lead with a left-footed strike between the goalkeeper’s legs in the 18th minute but Almería leveled the match 19 minutes later with a delightful diving header by El Bilal Toure.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Written and Unwritten: Listening to V-P Dhankhar and RSS chief Bhagwat
Written and Unwritten: Listening to V-P Dhankhar and RSS chief Bhagwat
US: Steady rise in Indian students staying on for job training
US: Steady rise in Indian students staying on for job training
Auto Expo & its electrifying makeover: The difference that 3 years ca...
Auto Expo & its electrifying makeover: The difference that 3 years ca...
Hear the daughter
Hear the daughter

Atletico played with 10 men for the last few minutes after substitute Reguilon was shown a second yellow card for rising his forearm to an opponent’s face in an aerial challenge.

First published on: 15-01-2023 at 23:42 IST
Next Story

With wobbled seam, you never know how much it will do: Siraj

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: India and Sri Lanka players arrive at Rajkot to play 3rd T20I
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jan 15: Latest News
close