Champions League Group A: Antoine Griezmann inspires Atletico Madrid to 3-1 win, Borussia Dortmund’s good start to the season continues

MADRID: A double from Antoine Griezmann helped lift Atletico Madrid to a 3-1 win over Club Bruges in the Champions League on Wednesday, earning them a second consecutive victory in the competition and a commanding position in Group A.

France striker Griezmann gave the home side the lead shortly before the half-hour mark after seeing an earlier strike ruled out for narrowly straying offside, although Atletico’s seemingly comfortable advantage was soon shot down from out of nowhere.

Dutch winger Arnaut Danjuma appeared to pose little threat as he hovered on the left hand side of the penalty area but surprised everyone in the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium with a perfectly struck shot into the far top corner to equalise in the 39th minute.

Atletico might have felt a sense of deja vu from their disastrous 1-1 draw at home to Qarabag last year which led to them being knocked out in the group stages, and after the interval put all their efforts into regaining the lead.

Spain midfielder Saul Niguez came close on two occasions in quick succession while Griezmann was left frustrated by a point-blank save from Croatian goalkeeper Karlo Letica.

The Frenchman eventually grabbed his second goal by smashing a pass from strike partner Diego Costa into the net in the 67th minute, although Atletico’s relief at restoring their lead was soon punctured by the sight of Costa going off injured.

The Belgian side had a short-lived period of pressure in search of an equaliser and nearly got one when defender Stefano Denswil headed narrowly wide.

Atletico responded with a flurry of attempts down the other end and after substitute Angel Correa had missed two clear chances, Koke steered a loose ball high into the net after a darting run into the area by Griezmann.

Atletico are second in Group A, locked on six points with Borussia Dortmund, who beat AS Monaco 3-0 on Wednesday.

Diego Simeone’s side play at Dortmund in their next European outing in three weeks’ time. Bruges and Monaco, meanwhile, both have no points.

Buoyant Dortmund heap more misery on hapless Monaco

DORTMUND, Germany: Borussia Dortmund’s blistering start to the season under new manager Lucien Favre gathered momentum as the Bundesliga leaders consigned ailing AS Monaco to a 3-0 defeat in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Dortmund’s young Danish striker Jacob Bruun Larsen, brought on at the break after a mediocre first half from Favre’s unbeaten high-flyers, broke the deadlock within six minutes before strikes from Paco Alcacer and captain Marco Reus heaped more misery on Monaco. Dortmund’s storming second-half display kept them at the top of Group A alongside Atletico Madrid, with both sides on a maximum six points, but for Monaco, who have not won any of their last nine matches, it was another low point in a poor season. They are stuck pointless at the foot of the group alongside Club Bruges, who lost 3-1 at Atletico on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old Larsen’s neat finish after being picked out by a superb through ball from 18-year-old English prospect Jadon Sancho enabled Dortmund to relax and take control after a misfiring first 45 minutes.

Alcacer hit the bar with his 69th-minute penalty after Reus had been brought down by Kamil Glik, but the Spaniard soon made amends by rounding substitute keeper Danijel Subasic to slot home the German side’s second.

Reus completed the comfortable win by slotting home the third from a narrow angle in stoppage time as Dortmund celebrated a ninth match unbeaten under Swiss coach Favre.

Monaco had started more brightly than the home side and came closest to breaking the deadlock when a fine 30-metre shot from Youri Tielemans forced an excellent acrobatic stop from Roman Burki.

Alcacer curled a left-footer just wide for Dortmund and Marius Wolf brought a fine save from Diego Benaglio, who had to hobble off before the break due to injury.

Subasic came on for his first match since Croatia’s World Cup final appearance after an injury layoff, but his return proved a tough one as Monaco made it 10 matches without a Champions League win.

