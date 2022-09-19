Atletico fans level racist chants against Vinicius Jr as Real Madrid dance their way to a derby win

Real Madrid defeated rivals Atletico 2-1 at the Wanda Metropolitano in a heated and intriguing Madrid derby on Sunday to keep their 100% record at the start of the season.

In the first half, Atletico pushed a high line, pressed Real for the ball, and played with intent. Yet, through an incredible bit of interplay between Rodrygo and Aurélien Tchouaméni, whose perfectly-weighted lobbed pass tore through Atletico’s defensive line for the Brazilian to score with an outside-of-the-boot half volley, Real were ahead against the run of play.

What followed overshadowed anything else on the day, as Rodrygo and his compatriot Vinicius Jr raced to the corner flag, and danced together in celebration in front of the Atleti faithful.

Despite all the action on the pitch, the game and week’s buildup will be marred by the racial abuse faced by Vinicius. Fans, not just a select few but well over a ton, outside the Wanda Metropolitano were filmed chanting “You are a monkey. Vinicius is a monkey” before kick-off by COPE.