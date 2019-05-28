ATK sign Irish defender Carl McHugh

Former champions ATK on Tuesday announced the signing of Irish defender Carl McHugh, attacking midfielders Michael Soosairaj and Michael Regin for the upcoming Indian Super League season.

“McHugh is a very versatile and exciting player. His talent and his leadership skills will impact the team in a very positive way. I welcome him to the ATK family,” head coach Antonio Lopez Habas said in a statement.

“Michael Soosairaj and Michael Regin are experienced players who have been playing competitive football in India. Their understanding of the game, their attacking style will add value to ATK,” Habas added.

An Irish professional, McHugh plays for Scottish Premiership side Motherwell as a central defender as he will bolster the backline along with Englishman John Johnson, who has been retained by ATK from last season.

Primarily a central defender, McHugh can also be handy as a left back, and even as a midfielder.

Soosairaj and Regin are meant to form a formidable midfield pair with the experienced Manuel Lanzarote Bruno, who has been retained from last season.

Soosairaj, who scored four goals in 14 matches for Jamshedpur FC last season, has been signed for a contract of five years.

Regin played as a midfielder for Chennai City in the I-League.