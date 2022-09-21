scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022

ATKMB player Ashutosh Mehta fails dope test, banned for 2 years

Ashutosh Mehta pleaded that he did not have the intention to consume narcotic substance and he wanted the benefit of substantial assistance clause.

In the his defense, he claimed that a teammate of his "allegedly administered him with opium, a source of morphine in the form of 'Kaala Daba' . (FILE).

ATK Mohun Bagan’s Ashutosh Mehta, who had also made one international appearance, became the first Indian Super League player to be handed a ban for doping as he has been suspended for two years by the NADA’s Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel for flunking a dope test.

Mehta tested positive for morphine (narcotics) specified substance in the in-competition test conducted on February 8 during an ISL match played in Goa. The 31-year-old player accepted provisional suspension, which was optional in his case, on June 24.

Mehta pleaded that he did not have the intention to consume narcotic substance and he wanted the benefit of substantial assistance clause. In the his defense, he claimed that a teammate of his “allegedly administered him with opium, a source of morphine in the form of ‘Kaala Daba’ (literally translating to ‘Black Medicine’) in pretext of it being an Ayurvedic Medicine”.

“it is held that the athlete has violated Art 2.1 and 2.2 of NADA ADR 2021. Furthermore, the panel is of the view that the anti-doping violation was unintentional,” the panel headed by Chaitanya Mahajan said in the order.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 21, 2022: Why you should read ‘Triple dip’ La Niña’ or...Premium
UPSC Key-September 21, 2022: Why you should read ‘Triple dip’ La Niña’ or...
How YouTube monetisation of Shorts will workPremium
How YouTube monetisation of Shorts will work
Tata Group to bring AirAsia India, Vistara under Air India by 2024Premium
Tata Group to bring AirAsia India, Vistara under Air India by 2024
Kashmir among likely venues for meetings in run-up to G-20Premium
Kashmir among likely venues for meetings in run-up to G-20

“We accordingly hold that the athlete is liable for a period of ineligibility of two years.” The Panel directed that Mehta be given credit of his provisional suspension.

Former India goalkeeper Subrata Paul was handed a provisional suspension by the NADA in 2017 after for testing positive for a prohibited substance in an out-of-competition test conducted during a national camp but was later let off with a warning after he was able to prove that his dope violation was not intentional.

At that time, Paul was playing for an I-League club DSK Shivajians although he had played in the ISL the previous year.

First published on: 21-09-2022 at 11:28:50 pm
Next Story

‘Worse than censorship’: Jairam Ramesh tears into Manipur plan to vet books

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Australia defeat India by 4 wickets, take 1-0 lead in series
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Sep 21: Latest News