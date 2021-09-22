ATKMB concede 6 against Uzbek side FC Nasef in AFC Cup Inter-Zone semifinal

ATK Mohun Bagan had a torrid time in an unfamiliar Uzbek territory in AFC Cup Inter-Zone semifinal match against FC Nasaf as they conceded 6 goals and scored none in reply.

In the 4th minute of the match Nasaf took the lead from a corner. Chaos inside the box as Mchugh headed the ball, which ricocheted off Kotal and landed up at the back of the net. In the 17th minute Nasaf doubled its lead through Norchaev. Norchaev scored two more goals in the 21st minute and the 31st minute to complete his hattrick.

The Uzbek side had a chance to go 5-0 up in the 43rd minute when they were awarded a penalty which was missed by Bozorov as the ball came off after hitting the underside of the crossbar. The rebound was headed towards Amrinder but it was weak and the ATKMB keeper had no difficulty in collecting the ball. However, Bozorov redeemed himself as he scored his side’s 5th goal in added time before half time.

Substitute Nazrullaev heaped on ATKMB’s misery as fired from close range and rifles the ball past Amrinder onto the roof of the net for his side’s 6th goal in the 71st minute.

It may be mentioned that ATK Mohun Bagan were without central defender Sandesh Jinghan, who has joined Croatian club Sibenik since the 1-1 draw with Bashundhara Kings which saw the Indian side advance as South Asian Zonal champions.