ATK vs Mumbai City FC Football Live Streaming, ISL 2018-19 Live Score: ATK 0-0 MUM in first half

ATK vs Mumbai City FC Football Live Streaming, ISL 2018-19 Live Score: Catch the LIVE UPDATES of the Indian Super League match between ATK and Mumbai City 

ISL 2018-19, ATK vs Mumbai City FC Football Live Score Streaming: ATK will look to seal all the three points when they host fourth-placed Mumbai City FC on Friday. (Source: ISL)

ATK vs Mumbai City FC Football Live Streaming, ISL 2018-19 Live Score: ATK will look to seal all the three points when they host fourth-placed Mumbai City FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Friday. The home side need to win tonight and also hope that other results work in their favour in order to secure a play-off spot. ATK are currently placed sixth on the points table with 21 points.

Mumbai City, on the other hand, will look to end the contest on a winning note and secure the play-offs berth. However, things have not been good for Mumbai lately as they come into the clash after losing three games on the trot.

Live Blog

Great combination in the middle

Great combination in the middle between Edu Garcia and Kalu Uche. Garcia plays the ball to Uche on the right side the box and the latter plays a back heel to find his teammate at the center. However, ATK still fail to make any impact from the smart build-up. 

Slow start

We are ten minutes into the match and both the teams are yet to make any impact. The visitors are enjoying possession and are comfortably tossing the ball around the park. ATK, on the other hand, got few opportunities early on in the contest but have not been able to break the strong Mumbai defence line. 

Let's Play!

The referee blows the whistle and the match between ATK and Mumbai City FC is underway at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.

Hello and Welcome!

Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the Indian Super League match between Mumbai City FC and ATK at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. Hosts ATK need to seal all three-points tonight to remain in the contest, while a win for the visitors will see them secure a play-off berth.

ATK: Arindam Bhattacharja (GK), Andre Bikey, Pritam Kotal, Ricky Lallawmawma, Arnab Mondal, Gerson Vieira (C), Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Jayesh Rane, Edu Garcia, Balwant Singh, Kalu Uche

Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh (GK), Anwar Ali, Subhasish Bose, Lucian Goian, Arnold Issoko, Sauvik Chakrabarti, Matias Mirabaje, Sehnaj Singh, Paulo Machado (C), Modou Sougou, Pranjal Bhumij

