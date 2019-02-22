ATK vs Mumbai City FC Football Live Streaming, ISL 2018-19 Live Score: ATK 0-0 MUM in first half

ATK vs Mumbai City FC Football Live Streaming, ISL 2018-19 Live Score: ATK will look to seal all the three points when they host fourth-placed Mumbai City FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Friday. The home side need to win tonight and also hope that other results work in their favour in order to secure a play-off spot. ATK are currently placed sixth on the points table with 21 points.

Mumbai City, on the other hand, will look to end the contest on a winning note and secure the play-offs berth. However, things have not been good for Mumbai lately as they come into the clash after losing three games on the trot.