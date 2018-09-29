ATK vs Kerala Blasters Football Live Streaming, ISL 2018 Football Live Score Streaming: ATK 0-0 Kerala Blasters in first half

ATK vs Kerala Blasters Football Live Score Streaming, ISL 2018 Football Live Score Streaming Online: The Indian Super League 2018-19 will kick off with old rivals ATK and Kerala Blasters clashing against each other in the first match of the season at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. ATK, twice champions, have a 5-1 win record over their rivals from Kerala. After missing out on playoff last season, ATK have roped in several new recruits. They have a team that boasts of foreign players like Kalu Uche, Everton Santos, Gerson Vieira and Manuel Lanzarote. The opening game will see Kerala miss the services of India defender Anas Edathodika who is serving a three-match ban. With Anas in the stands, the onus of defending the Kerala fort will be on captain Sandesh Jhingan.
ATK vs Kerala Blasters Football Live Score Streaming, ISL 2018 Football Live Score Streaming Online: Englishman Steve Coppell, who has been roped in as ATK coach for the fifth Indian Super League season, is aware of the challenges the two-time former champions will face and said he’s ready to be sacked if his team did not fare well. The Kolkata franchise had a nightmarish fourth season finishing ninth out of 10 teams and saw three coaches managing the team. “If you ask me whether I’ve added pressure as ATK coach I would say ‘no’. You accept the challenges fully aware of the challenges,” Coppell, who guided Kerala Blasters FC to a runners-up finish in his first season (2016), said at the ISL Media Day. “I know my job is secured only if we win. If you get beaten, you get replaced. If you lose, you lose your job. I’m fully aware of the conditions before signing the contract.”
Pronay combines with Balwant before firing a shot from close range! Dheeraj is well positioned to deny the ATK player! Good debut by Dheeraj in the ISL!
And this time it is the home team ATK with a missed chance. Oh they are gonna regret this one! Pronay Halder rushes in and shoots but it is well saved by Dheeraj.
CHANCE MISSED! Kerala Blasters miss a brilliant opportunity to take crucial lead in the first match of the season. Arindam sends one smashing towards the net but ATK keeper does well too save it! What a save by Samad!
Poplatnik gets another chance but a poor first touch sees him missing the opportunity after a beautiful pass that sees him one-on-one with Johnson.
There you go! First yellow card of the season as Poplatnik is hauled down by El Maimouni, who is booked by the referee.
ATK win the next corner as Dheeraj gets a momentary scare. The teenage sensation, however, manages to keep it clean after a Lanzerotte delivery. Kerala now on counter-attack.
The first corner of the match goes to Kerala as Poplatnik takes it. Lakic Pesic rises the highest to meet the ball but a goalline clearance by Sena Ralte keeps the score 0-0 for now. Match starting to get exciting.
Partha Paul sends us a few more images from Kolkata. Here are the best ones to give you a glimpses of the atmosphere at the Salt Lake Stadium
Poplatnik had a good chance as he heads towards goal but his efforts go wide. Good efforts by Johnson.
And the first match of the season is underway between rivals ATK and Kerala Blasters in a packed stadium in Kolkata. Rane starts quickly and looks to slip the ball into the box but Jhingan is there to block it.
The players of both the teams stand for the national anthem in a packed stadium. The teams then pose for the first team photos of the season. Highlight of the match is U-17 sensation Dheeraj
Nita Ambani opens the season with Hima Das on her side. The stadium is full of supporters, and why won't it! It's Kolkata!
Some images by our photographer Partha Paul at the season inauguration ceremony ahead of the match
Here are the playing XI for the hosts:
The line-ups of both the sides are out. Here are the Playing XI of Kerala Blasters:
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Indian Super League match between rivals ATK and Kerala Blasters. This is the first match of the season and the two sides kickstart it with fresh energy. ATK, twice champions, have a 5-1 win record over their rivals from Kerala, who have been runners-up twice in the last four seasons.