ATK vs Kerala Blasters Football Live Streaming, ISL 2018 Football Live Score Streaming: ATK 0-0 Kerala Blasters in first half

ATK vs Kerala Blasters Football Live Score Streaming, ISL 2018 Football Live Score Streaming Online: The Indian Super League 2018-19 will kick off with old rivals ATK and Kerala Blasters clashing against each other in the first match of the season at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. ATK, twice champions, have a 5-1 win record over their rivals from Kerala. After missing out on playoff last season, ATK have roped in several new recruits. They have a team that boasts of foreign players like Kalu Uche, Everton Santos, Gerson Vieira and Manuel Lanzarote. The opening game will see Kerala miss the services of India defender Anas Edathodika who is serving a three-match ban. With Anas in the stands, the onus of defending the Kerala fort will be on captain Sandesh Jhingan.