ATK vs Kerala Blasters Football Live Streaming, ISL 2018 Football Live Score Streaming: When and where to watch ATK vs Kerala Blasters Live in IST?

ATK vs Kerala Blasters Football Live Score Streaming, ISL 2018 Football Live Score Streaming Online: The fifth season of Indian Super League 2018 competition is set to begin from Saturday with ATK facing off against Kerala Blasters in the opening contest of the competition. With the tournament organisers scrapping off the opening ceremony this season, the focus is expected to be entirely on football. Kerala Blasters will hope to begin their Sachin Tendulkar-less era with a win. ATK, under the new guard Steve Coppell, will look to forget the misery from the previous year and start off with a positive result.

When is ISL 2018, ATK vs Kerala Blasters football match?

ISL 2018, ATK vs Kerala Blasters football match will take place on Saturday, September 29, 2018.

Where is ISL 2018, ATK vs Kerala Blasters football match?

ISL 2018, ATK vs Kerala Blasters football match will be played at Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata, India.

What time does ISL 2018, ATK vs Kerala Blasters football match begin?

ISL 2018, ATK vs Kerala Blasters football match begins at 7 PM IST. The coverage on the broadcasting channel will begin at 6:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the ISL 2018, ATK vs Kerala Blasters football match?

ISL 2018, ATK vs Kerala Blasters football match will broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi Commentary. They are the official broadcasters for the tournament.

How do I watch online Live streaming of ISL 2018, ATK vs Kerala Blasters football match?

ISL 2018, ATK vs Kerala Blasters football match live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can catch Live scores, Live updates and Live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

What are the squads of ISL 2018, ATK vs Kerala Blasters football match?

ATK Squad:

Goalkeepers: Debjit Majumder, Arindam Bhattacharya, Avilash Paul

Defenders: Aiborlang Khongjee, Gerson Vieira, John Johnson, Arnab Mondal, Ricky Lallawmawma, Sena Ralte, André Bikey, Prabir Das

Midfielders: Hitesh Sharma, Pronay Halder, Sheikh Faiaz, Malsawmzuala, Yumnam Singh, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Komal Thatal, Manuel Lanzarote, Cavin Lobo, Noussair El Maimouni

Strikers: Kalu Uche, Balwant Singh, Everton Santos, Jayesh Rane

Kerala Blasters Squad:

Goalkeepers: Dheeraj Singh, Naveen Kumar, Sujith Sasikumar

Defenders: Anas Edathodika, Cyril Kali, Lalruatthara, Mohamad Rakip, Nemanja Lakic-Pesic, Sandhesh Jinghan, Pritam Singh

Midfielders: Courage Pekuson, Deependra Negi, Halicharan Narzary, Hrishi Dhath, Keziron Kizito, Loken Meitei, Nikola Krcmarevic, Prasanth K, Sahal Abdul Samad, Seminlel Doungel, Suraj Rawat, Zakeer Mundampara

Forwards: CK Vineeth, Matej Poplatnik, Slavisla Stojanovic

