ATK-Mohun Bagan retain iconic green and maroon jersey, logo gets a new look

The iconic green and maroon jersey of Mohun Bagan which has been synonymous with the 131-year legacy of the club will be ATK-Mohun Bagan FC’s primary jersey. The decision was taken at the first board of directors’ meeting on Friday.

“We are indeed delighted that the Board of ATK Mohun Bagan has agreed to keep the colour green and maroon and the ‘Pal Tola Naula’ image as the house colour and the mnemonic of the new avatar of Mohun Bagan, said Debashis Dutta, Director, ATK Mohun Bagan Pvt Ltd.

“These have been the heartbeat of millions of ardent football followers spread across the globe. The spirit of sports and camaraderie lives on. In one sentence, this avatar will be glorious past vibrant future.” he added.

The Board meeting on Friday afternoon was chaired by principal owner Sanjiv Goenka, while BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, who has a stake in ATK, will make his debut as one of the Directors.

After the meet, Goenka said,” We respect the legacy and have retained the same jersey which generations down the line have embraced, adored and loved.”

While ATK that has acquired a majority 80 percent stake in Mohun Bagan will have their say in the club’s name, the Mariners’ iconic green and maroon hues is likely to replace the red and whites of the ISL champions as the first-choice home shirt.

Most of the ardent fans of the club are pleased with the announcement.

“It’s a win-win situation for both the clubs and fans. The legacy continues and the prefix doesn’t matter. So yes definitely happy with the development,” said Siddharth Bhunia, a die-hard fan of the club.

However, Arijeet Samanta, spokesperson of Delhi Mariners (a Mohun Bagan fan club) is not entirely pleased with the new design.

“This is a welcome move but the traditional logo which contains 1889 should have been there because it signifies our rich history. That is our identity. People will know that we are century-old club. The management should try to keep that,” said Samanta before adding, “Also the away jersey should not be red and white. Red is the primary colour of our rivals.”

Meanwhile, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, who is also the co-owner ATK Mohun Bagan Private Limited, said, “I salute the coming together of ATK and Mohun Bagan. Together the brand name ATK Mohun Bagan will create history.”

ATK-MB will soon feature in tournament like the Calcutta Football League (CFL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). They will also be a part of the group stages of AFC Cup 2021 by using Mohun Bagan’s I-League 2019-20 champions’ slot.

