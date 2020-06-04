scorecardresearch
ATK Mohun Bagan, FC Goa, Bengaluru FC to represent India in AFC Club competitions

ATK Mohun Bagan, FC Goa, and Bengaluru FC are all set to represent India in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) competitions in 2021.

By: Sports Desk | Published: June 4, 2020 7:32:21 pm
FC Goa goes through as a direct entrant in the group stage of the AFC Champions League after winning the ISL league phase for season 2019-20.

ATK Mohun Bagan (after their agreement to form a joint venture) gets a direct entry in the group stage of the AFC Cup on the virtue of being winners of the I-League 2019-20.

The AFC Cup play-off slot goes to Bengaluru FC who finished third in the ISL league phase in 2019-20. ATK, who finished runners-up in the league phase of the ISL 2019-20, as per their joint venture with Mohun Bagan, qualify automatically for the direct slot for the AFC Cup.

1) FC Goa – AFC Champions League group stage

2) ATK-Mohun Bagan – AFC Cup group stage

3) Bengaluru FC – AFC Cup play-off stage

