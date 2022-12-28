scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022

ATK Mohun Bagan ends FC Goa’s three game unbeaten run

ATK Mohun Bagan snapped FC Goa’s three-match unbeaten run in the Indian Super League with a 2-1 win here on Wednesday.

A first-half strike by Anwar Ali was not enough as goals by Dimitri Petratos and Hugo Boumous helped ATK Mohun Bagan reign supreme at the Saltlake Stadium here.

Hosts ATK Mohun Bagan got things up and running soon after kick-off, creating their first big chance in the sixth minute itself. Dimitri Petratos pounced on a loose ball at the edge of the box and pulled the trigger, but missed the target with his attempt.

Four minutes later, they were in the lead. Once again, it was Petratos who made the difference as he collected the ball from a throw-in, advanced through the right side and fired a shot into the near post after catching Goa shot-stopper Dheeraj Singh off his line.

The Gaurs pulled one back in the 25th minute. Edu Bedia did well to deliver a dangerous ball from a free-kick which an outstretched Anwar Ali prodded into the back of the net courtesy of a delicate touch.

Following the change of ends, it did not take long for the Mariners to regain the lead with ex-Gaur Hugo Boumous scoring in the 52nd minute.

Ashique Kuruniyan did well to win the ball in a dangerous area before passing it across the pitch to Petratos. The Australian ddi well to look up and find Boumous at the far post to give the home side the lead once more.

Following the loss, FC Goa remained at fifth place on the standings. Up next for them is a clash at home against defending champions Hyderabad FC on January 5.

First published on: 28-12-2022 at 23:28 IST
In Pics | Argentines erupt in joy after epic World Cup final
