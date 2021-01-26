scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Must Read

Athletic Bilbao routs Getafe 5-1 in Spanish league

The home victory against Getafe left Athletic in ninth place in the Spanish league, closer to the qualification spots for European competitions.

By: AP | January 26, 2021 9:44:05 am
https://apnews.com/article/unai-nunez-jon-morcillo-jorge-pulido-bilbao-kenan-kodro-60afe7621322a2a2c8f82d277b31d345 Click to copy RELATED TOPICS Unai Nunez Jon Morcillo Jorge Pulido Sports - Europe Bilbao Kenan Kodro La Liga Soccer Spain Athletic Bilbao HuescaThe victory against Getafe left Athletic in ninth place in the Spanish league. (FILE)

Raúl García scored twice as Athletic Bilbao maintained its recent impressive run by routing Getafe 5-1 in the Spanish league on Monday.

Yeray Álvarez, Álex Berenguer and Óscar de Marcos also scored for Athletic, which a week ago celebrated the Spanish Super Cup title after beating Barcelona in the final and Real Madrid in the semifinals. On Thursday, it advanced past third-division club Ibiza in the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey.

The home victory against Getafe left Athletic in ninth place in the Spanish league, closer to the qualification spots for European competitions.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Getafe, sitting in 13th place, opened the scoring through Marc Cucurella in the first minute but was already down 3-1 by halftime.

Before the match, Getafe’s players gave Athletic a guard of honor for its Spanish Super Cup success as it entered the field.

League leader Atlético Madrid has a seven-point gap to second-placed Real Madrid with a game in hand.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Team India’s matchwinners given hero’s welcome on return to country
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Jan 26: Latest News