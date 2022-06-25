Roe v. Wade: Athletes react to the Supreme Court’s abortion decision

US national soccer team star Megan Rapinoe expressed her anger Friday over the Supreme Court’s decision to strip the nation’s constitutional protections for abortion, decrying an erosion of rights that women have had for a generation. “I think the cruelty is the point because this is not pro life by any means,” said Rapinoe, who was close to tears at times as she expressed her outrage.

The always outspoken Rapinoe was joined by some of the country’s leading sports figures in publicly sharing their dismay, anger and concern after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which guaranteed a woman’s constitutional right to abortion. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James tweeted that the ruling was about “ power and control,” and he retweeted a couple posts about the effect of the decision on Black women.

In a joint statement, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said the leagues “believe that women should be able to make their own decisions concerning their health and future, and we believe that freedom should be protected.”

“We will continue to advocate for gender and health equity, including ensuring our employees have access to reproductive health care, regardless of their location,” they said.