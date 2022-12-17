At World Cup, Olivier Giroud shows there’s nothing wrong with Go Karting

Karim Benzema drew a comparison between himself and Olivier Giroud by using the analogy of ‘Formula One’ and ‘Go-Karting’. Using four words during an Instagram Live session in March 2020, the French forward had described himself as the quicker and more modern forward.

Of course, back then, Benzema wasn’t part of the French national team and football had been halted the world order owing to the pandemic. In 15 months however, the Real Madrid striker became France’s number one choice at the 2021 Euros, scoring four goals in four games before they were ousted in a shootout by Switzerland.

In the months to follow, Benzema would add a Champions League and LaLiga title with Real Madrid to his trophy cabinet, and win the 2022 Ballon D’Or.

Which is why when the 34-year-old picked up a thigh injury on the 11th hour of the World Cup, France’s chances looked even bleaker than they did when midfield engines Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante were ruled out of the tournament earlier.

Head coach Didier Deschamps then had to turn to his Go-Kart: A striker who didn’t score a goal in France’s 2018 World Cup-winning campaign and was one of the memes of the tournament.

The 36-year-old Giroud, who was past his peak, had never been a good dribbler of the ball, and was much slower than Deschamps’ 23- and 25-year-old first-choice wingers in Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele. And so, doubts intensified over France’s title defence even before kickoff.

What was forgotten in the hullabaloo was that in Giroud, France were one of the few teams to have a seasoned number nine, who knew where to be for goals to be scored.

Advertisement

With his four goals in five games, joint second-highest in the tournament and overtaking Thierry Henry’s all-time goal scoring record for Les Bleus, Giroud has proved his case. Look at the way he’s scored at these finals.

Against Australia, his first goal comes after France win the ball on the left. Adrien Rabiot has a one-two with Mbappe and breaks into the box. The only defender inside at the time is forced to leave France’s striker behind and approach the midfielder. Giroud holds his run on the blind side and stays unmarked to receive the square pass before tapping the ball in first time to give his side their first lead in the tournament.

(Screengrab: Jio Cinema/YouTube) (Screengrab: Jio Cinema/YouTube)

For his second, the French number nine has to work more. With Mbappe towards the left, Giroud stops before the six-yard box with a marker to his right. In anticipation of an out-swinging cross, he gets in behind Aziz Behich, who also has Kyle Rowles ahead of him. There’s a good chance that either of them get their head onto the ball to clear the danger. But they can’t and the striker heads it in to the goalkeeper’s left.

Advertisement

(Screengrab: Jio Cinema/YouTube) (Screengrab: Jio Cinema/YouTube)

His third is arguably his best at this tournament and makes him France’s all time record goal-scorer. On the edge of the Polish box, with a man behind him, Giroud sees the defender ahead break his line and approach Mbappe, who’s got the ball to his left. He hints at a run into the box and gets his supply. Giroud’s ball-sense about where the delivery is going to be comes into play as he holds the ball with one touch and slots it into the far corner with an exquisite second.

(Screengrab: Jio Cinema/YouTube) (Screengrab: Jio Cinema/YouTube)

For his header against England, Giroud banks on getting in between the two England centre halves, Harry Maguire and John Stones, unlike what he did against Australia. Antoine Griezmann’s delivery into the six-yard box is perfectly dipped to be too high for Stones at the near post. And so, Giroud plants himself in an advantageous position ahead of Maguire, who can’t get to the ball ahead of an opponent of the same height. The Frenchman’s header is too powerful for goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, who has no chance of reacting in time to make the save. This goal came a minute after Giroud had missed a chance in the box.

(Screengrab: Jio Cinema/YouTube) (Screengrab: Jio Cinema/YouTube)

Off-the-ball work rate

After his side’s semifinal defeat to France, Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat had expressed his frustration over a French player. “Their striker, Olivier Giroud, followed me all over the field. I said to him, ‘just stop!’ He replied that he was instructed to follow me for the whole game,” he told NOS.

Amrabat had been the Morocco player who had frustrated plenty of opposition players with his man-marking skills. By frustrating him, Giroud had earned high praise for his off-the-ball work.

Advertisement

Mbappe had reflected upon this as well during the last international break ahead of the World Cup, when he compared his gig for the national team to his club duties. “I have a lot more freedom here. The coach knows there is a No. 9 like Olivier, who occupies the defence. I can walk around, go into space, ask for the ball. In Paris (for Paris Saint-Germain), there isn’t that.”

Giroud’s heat map at this World Cup via SofaScore indicates how versatile he is when it comes to tracking back and involving himself in build-up play. An essential element for unleashing the two wingers and not leaving Griezmann and Rabiot deserted in midfield.

Advertisement

(Screengrab: SofaScore) (Screengrab: SofaScore)

Using the blind side of the defenders as much as getting among them, taking extremely sharp chances, knowing where the goal is, and keep pushing even after a miss. These are all bread-and-butter traits of a good striker. Add tracking back and contributing in build-up play, and Giroud has displayed at this World Cup that he is one of the best at his trade in international tournament football, where teams have a short time to work out strategy.

France may not have had the ‘F1’-like speed and superior goal-scoring rate of Benzema going, but Giroud has ensured that they didn’t miss it. A scorer of jaw- dropping acrobatic goals at his best, a seasoned scorer at all times, he has been more than useful at this World Cup.

Advertisement

There’s a moment in his documentary when Sachin Tendulkar turns to Go-Karting during a tough phase in his career. If France do pip Argentina on Sunday, one would expect a heavy mention of Les Bleus doing the same in their tournament-winning story. The speed of Formula One cars sure is higher, but Go Karting doesn’t sound that bad after all.