In a stunning development, Fichajes.net, which deals with football transfer market, has reported that Aston Villa’s manager Unai Emery is ‘desperate’ to sell Argentina’s Emiliano Martinez.

Martinez starred in Argentina’s world cup triumph, winning the Golden Glove, and has said that Leo Messi thanked him “for giving him the world cup”.

But Fichajes claims that Martinez might be up in the January transfer window. They claim that Emery is unimpressed with his temperament and wants him out. Sevilla’s Yassine Bounou, who also starred at the World Cup, has been named as potential replacement.

“The break between the two is complete and the former Villarreal coach is pulling all possible strings so that the goalkeeper’s departure from the Argentina team is complete,” reported Fichajes.

Emery’s public statement about Martinez was about his celebrations mocking Mbappe.

“When you have big emotion, sometimes it is difficult to control it,” he said in his pre-match press conference.

“I will speak to him next week about some celebrations but I respect that he is now under the national team and when he will be with us, he is our responsibility then we can speak about it. We are so proud of him. He won the World Cup with his national team and it’s amazing.” But Fichajes reports all is not well.

An official complaint was launched by France against Argentina’s Emiliano Martinez for brutally trolling Kylian Mbappe post the final between Argentina and France. Martinez also held the Mbappe doll aloft while standing next to Mbappe’s PSG team-mate Messi during the epic bus-ride celebrations in Buenos Aires.

Immediately after winning the world cup, at the locker room, the Argentina players danced around the dressing room after their triumph and they were all heard singing “a minute’s silence for” in tandem, before leaving a gap for goalkeeper Martinez to shout: “For Mbappe who is dead!”

It remains to be seen if Fichajes’s prediction comes true.