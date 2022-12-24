scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 24, 2022

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery ‘desperate’ to sell Emiliano Martinez, Argentina’s world-cup winning controversial goalkeeper

Martinez might be up in the January transfer window. Emery is reportedly unimpressed with his temperament and wants him out.

Unai Emery and Emiliano Martinez. (Reuters/AP)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

In a stunning development, Fichajes.net, which deals with football transfer market, has reported that Aston Villa’s manager Unai Emery is ‘desperate’ to sell Argentina’s Emiliano Martinez.

Martinez starred in Argentina’s world cup triumph, winning the Golden Glove, and has said that Leo Messi thanked him “for giving him the world cup”.

But Fichajes claims that Martinez might be up in the January transfer window. They claim that Emery is unimpressed with his temperament and wants him out. Sevilla’s Yassine Bounou, who also starred at the World Cup, has been named as potential replacement.

“The break between the two is complete and the former Villarreal coach is pulling all possible strings so that the goalkeeper’s departure from the Argentina team is complete,” reported Fichajes.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : COP15, Taliban’s w...
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : COP15, Taliban’s w...
The men who counted trains at New Delhi Railway Station – and lost Rs 2.6...
The men who counted trains at New Delhi Railway Station – and lost Rs 2.6...
Maoist violence, deaths down; Chhattisgarh sees rise in cases
Maoist violence, deaths down; Chhattisgarh sees rise in cases
Cow dung touch: Chhattisgarh school, hostel get fresh coat of paint
Cow dung touch: Chhattisgarh school, hostel get fresh coat of paint

Emery’s public statement about Martinez was about his celebrations mocking Mbappe.

“When you have big emotion, sometimes it is difficult to control it,” he said in his pre-match press conference.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“I will speak to him next week about some celebrations but I respect that he is now under the national team and when he will be with us, he is our responsibility then we can speak about it. We are so proud of him. He won the World Cup with his national team and it’s amazing.” But Fichajes reports all is not well.

Advertisement

An official complaint was launched by France against Argentina’s Emiliano Martinez for brutally trolling Kylian Mbappe post the final between Argentina and France. Martinez also held the Mbappe doll aloft while standing next to Mbappe’s PSG team-mate Messi during the epic bus-ride celebrations in Buenos Aires.

Immediately after winning the world cup, at the locker room, the Argentina players danced around the dressing room after their triumph and they were all heard singing “a minute’s silence for” in tandem, before leaving a gap for goalkeeper Martinez to shout: “For Mbappe who is dead!”

It remains to be seen if Fichajes’s prediction comes true.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 24-12-2022 at 09:18:49 pm
Next Story

Christmas spirit back in Uttarakhand, tourists head to the hills

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Lionel Messi
In Pics | Argentines erupt in joy after epic World Cup final
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 24: Latest News
close