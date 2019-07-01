Aston Villa sign full back Matt Targett from Southampton

Aston Villa have signed former England Under-21 international Matt Targett from Southampton, the newly-promoted Premier League club said on Monday.

“The club has a massive fanbase and I’m looking forward to playing in front of them”https://t.co/wY9GDJTBhc#TargettAcquired #AVFC pic.twitter.com/XfigV1Rh5H — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) July 1, 2019

Villa did not disclose the fee but British media reported that they paid Southampton an initial 11 million pounds ($13.91 million) for Targett, who struggled to break into the Saints team with Ryan Bertrand holding on to the left-back spot.

Academy graduate Targett featured 21 times for Southampton last season, and made 63 appearances overall for the club since making his senior debut five years ago.

“We’re very pleased to have Matt join us. He’s a player we have been looking at for a considerable amount of time,” Villa manager Dean Smith told the club website.

“He fits our criteria of being a young player with experience of playing in the Premier League and having the potential to develop further.

“He will help make us a stronger defensive unit and we are all looking forward to working with him.”

Dean Smith’s side have signed Spanish winger Jota and Dutchman Anwar El Ghazi, defender Kortney Hause and Brazilian striker Wesley after their Championship playoff final win over Derby County in May.

Villa, back in the top flight after a three-season absence, kick off their Premier League campaign against Tottenham Hotspur on Aug. 10.

Southampton sign striker Adams from Birmingham

Southampton have signed forward Che Adams from Birmingham City on a five-year deal, the Premier League club said on Monday.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed but British media reported Southampton paid Birmingham 15 million pounds ($18.95 million) for the 22-year-old forward, who was short-listed for the Championship player of the year last season.

Adams registered 22 goals and six assists in 48 appearances for Birmingham last season.

“Che fits the profile of player we want to bring to Southampton and is very driven to show what he can do at the highest level,” Saints manager Ralph Hasenhuttl told the club website.

“We have been monitoring his progress for some time now. He has shown a desire to join us above all other clubs, which shows the positive reputation Southampton has built for developing young players.”

Give a warm welcome to our second signing of the summer, @CheAdams_! 😇 #saintsfc pic.twitter.com/2vy6uJXtA5 — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) July 1, 2019

Adams is Southampton’s second major signing ahead of the 2019-20 season following the arrival of Malian winger Moussa Djenepo.

“They are both young, dynamic players with the level of enthusiasm and hunger we are looking for that can help us improve as a team,” Hasenhuttl said.