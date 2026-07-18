‘Ask Leo’: Scaloni on Messi’s Argentina future after World Cup final

The 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina may well prove to be the last outing for Lionel Messi in the blue and white stripes of the national side. Messi, 39, fulfilled his World Cup dream by lifting the trophy in Qatar 2022, and eyes further chapters of history during a record-equalling third World Cup final appearance.
Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni responded to questions regarding Messi’s future with the national team post Sunday’s final, insisting that the best man to provide an answer for their talismanic skipper himself.
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Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and Scaloni, while speaking to the media, were both asked about the legacy of Messi and what he must be feeling at the moment, as they have been all tournament. “Ask Leo,” said Scaloni – before acknowledging the importance of this final.
Before the start of this World Cup, the expectations regarding Argentina reaching the finals again were considered by a very few. The leadership and mastery of Messi followed by the string of passionate performances and fighting comebacks has helped La Albiceleste in setting a date with the reigning European champions in the final on Sunday, July 19.
“He is pure history,” said a proud Scaloni. “A legend. Reaching a final at 39 years of age is unbelievable. We must enjoy him as it happens. With Diego [Maradona], we miss him. But Messi is still with us. He is the history, he is the legend, and together with this group of people who have brought us these wonderful years, we’ll always remember him.”
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“It fills me with pride because he [Messi] is the best player in the history of football,” said Scaloni. Messi has scored eight goals and registered four assists at this World Cup, and already is the tournament’s all-time top scorer, as he achieved the feat in the earlier stages of the tournament.
Scaloni said he could not answer [on behalf of Messi], whether the game would definitely be his last at a World Cup, as the chances of him playing in the World Cup 2030 are very unlikely.
Argentina will be in search to become the first team since Brazil [in 1962], to go on and retain their title against the resilient Spanish side.