‘Ask Leo’: Scaloni on Messi’s Argentina future after World Cup final

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni on Friday responded to questions regarding Messi's future with the national team after the World Cup final. (AP Photo)

The 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina may well prove to be the last outing for Lionel Messi in the blue and white stripes of the national side. Messi, 39, fulfilled his World Cup dream by lifting the trophy in Qatar 2022, and eyes further chapters of history during a record-equalling third World Cup final appearance.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni responded to questions regarding Messi’s future with the national team post Sunday’s final, insisting that the best man to provide an answer for their talismanic skipper himself.

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