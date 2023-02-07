scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 07, 2023
‘Ask him, he played with me’, says Mesut Ozil when asked about Cristiano Ronaldo

Ozil, who now plays for İstanbul Basaksehir, gave a brilliant response, joking to the fan that they should ask Ronaldo.

In an epic response to a fan’s question about his long-time Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, Mesut Ozil chucked and said, “Ask him, he played with me.”

Ozil and Ronaldo played alongside each other in Spain from 2010 to 2013, after the former moved to LaLiga from German side Werder Bremen.

In the video that has gone viral on social media, a fan asked Ozil what it was like to play with Ronaldo. Ozil, who now plays for İstanbul Basaksehir, gave a brilliant response, joking to the fan that they should ask Ronaldo.

The response came from Ozil without looking at the fan and the camera and after this, a smile broke out across his face as he and those around him laughed at his response.

Meanwhile, the five-time Ballon D’or winner Ronaldo has finally scored his first goal for Al Nassr, converting from the spot in the second half stoppage time leading to a 2-2 draw with Al Fateh.

The Portuguese international, who had earlier in the game missed from point blank as he skied one over an empty goal, slotted from 12 yards out in the third minute of added time.

Ozil had come out in defence of Ronaldo after Portugal’s early exit from the FIFA World Cup 2022, criticising the ‘constant negativity’ about the Portuguese star in the media.

“I really don’t get where this constant negativity from the press about Cristiano comes from…

“The media is just trying to get clicks, and pundits who don’t have a career anymore just want to get attention with his big name and try to make him look bad.

“He is soon 38 years old – so what’s the surprise that he doesn’t score 50 goals a season anymore?,” Ozil had said.

First published on: 07-02-2023 at 09:02 IST
