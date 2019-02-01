AFC Asian Cup Final, Japan vs Qatar Live Score Streaming: Japan 0-2 Qatar in first half

AFC Asian Cup 2019 Final Live Score Streaming, Japan vs Qatar Final Football Live Score Streaming: Japan square off against Qatar in the summit clash of the Asian Cup final at Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday. After much drama, three hours before the final, Qatar has been cleared to play in Friday’s Asian Cup final after a United Arab Emirates protest about possible ineligible players was rejected.

While Qatar are eyeing their first title, Japan, on the other hand, are firm favourites to lift a fifth title. FIFA President Gianni Infantino is expected to attend the game. Whoever lifts the trophy will make history and not just because they will be the first to win the new larger cup made for this expanded edition of the tournament. Catch live score and updates of Japan vs Qatar