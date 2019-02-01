AFC Asian Cup Final, Japan vs Qatar Live Score Streaming: Japan 0-2 Qatar in first half

AFC Asian Cup 2019 Final Live Score Streaming, Japan vs Qatar Final Football Live Score Streaming: Japan square off against Qatar in the summit clash of the Asian Cup final at Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday. After much drama, three hours before the final, Qatar has been cleared to play in Friday’s Asian Cup final after a United Arab Emirates protest about possible ineligible players was rejected.
While Qatar are eyeing their first title, Japan, on the other hand, are firm favourites to lift a fifth title. FIFA President Gianni Infantino is expected to attend the game. Whoever lifts the trophy will make history and not just because they will be the first to win the new larger cup made for this expanded edition of the tournament. Catch live score and updates of Japan vs Qatar
Qatar making most of the mistakes
Who would have thought Qatar to dominate but the Maroons have so far been lethal. They are attacking and overpowering the Japanese defenders. Another confusion in the middle and Qatar tries to make the most from it. However, the effort from close range rattles the bar and goes out for a goalkick.
Goal number 2 for Qatar
Qatar are on a roll as they double their lead inside the first 30 minutes of the match. An unmarked A Aziz takes his chances from at least 18-yards and his shot curls inside the top-corner of the goalpost .
CHANCE!
Minutes after scoring the opening goal Almoez ALI misses a golden opportunity to double Qatar's lead. He takes an attempt at the goalpost but Maya Yoshida stands tall and deflects his shot for a corner.
GOAL!
WHAT A GOAL! Qatar are pumped up as Almoez ALI opens the scoring with a spectacular overhead kick from the edge of the box. The forward controls the ball in the air and juggles with it before attempting a bicycle kick. The ball goes in the bottom corner of the goalpost. This was Ali's ninth goal of the tournament and what a way to bring it. Simply spectacular!
Japan enjoying the possession
We are almost ten minutes into the match and Japan are enjoying the possession and trying to build an attack. They are playing long balls inside the box but are yet to threaten the Qatar goalkeeper.
KICK OFF!
Pre-match rituals and national anthems are done with. Qatar in all white and Japan in blue. Referee blows the whistle- peeep peeeep. Let's Play!
Fans rooting for the Samurai Blues
Head-to-head
Considering the previous records Japan clearly have an upper-hand over their opponents. Both the teams have met each other on four previous occasions with Japan winning two and the other two ending in a draw. Can Qatar overturn the records and secure their first win against Japan today?
Japanese fans gear up for the summit clash
Qatar Playing XI
Qatar XI: Al Sheeb, Correia, Khoukhi, Salman, Hassan, Madibo, Hatim, Al Rawi, Al Haydos, Afif, Ali
Subs: T.Mohammed, Al Aaeldin, A Mohamed, Al-Ali, Albakri, K Mohammed, Y H Ali, Afif, Al Hajri, Ismaeil
Japan Playing XI
Japan XI: Gonda; Sakai, Tomiyasu, Yoshida, Nagatomo; Haraguchi, Shibasaki, Shiotani, Doan; Osako, Minamino
Subs: Kitagawa, Muroya, Schmidt, Makino, Higashiguchi, Endo, Miura, Ito, Inui, Sasaki, Muto
Building up!
We are slowly getting closer to the match-
Hello and Welcome!
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the AFC Asian Cup final between Japan and Qatar. The Samurai Blues would aim to halt Qatar's dominance, who are yet to conceed a goal so far. They defeated Asian Games gold medalist South Korea in the quarter-finals and also secured a thumping 4-0 victory over hosts UAE in the semis. Stay tuned for LIVE UPDATES