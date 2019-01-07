Asian Cup 2019: China, South Korea open with victories

With coach Marcello Lippi in charge and the team needing a bit of help from an own-goal, China came from behind to beat Kyrgyzstan 2-1 Monday at the Asian Cup. The 70-year-old Lippi, who won the World Cup with Italy in 2006, is trying to win another title in what is likely to be his last major tournament. But it won’t be that easy to do it this year in the United Arab Emirates.

Another coaching heavyweight, Sven-Goran Eriksson, lost his opening match of the tournament when South Korea defeated the Philippines 1-0 in Dubai in the other Group C game. China entered the Asian Cup with one win in seven games, including disappointing draws against Palestine, India and Bahrain. It didn’t look much better at the start of Monday’s match.

Akhlidin Israilov gave Kyrgyzstan the lead with a low left-foot shot from outside the box just before halftime. But five minutes into the second half, Kyrgyzstan goalkeeper Pavel Matiash jumped to handle what seemed to be an easy catch following a corner kick. He was under no pressure with two of his teammates around him, but the ball went into the net off his gloves.

Yu Dabao then angled in a left-footer in the 78th minute to ensure the fourth straight victory for China in its Asian Cup opening game and improve its record against Kyrgyzstan to 3-0.

A runner-up in 1984 and 2004, China faces the Philippines and South Korea in its remaining group stage games. In Dubai, the Philippines had only 18.2 percent possession against the 2015 Asian Cup runners-up but managed to hold firm until the 67th minute.

With Tottenham forward Son Heung-min absent, Hwang Ui-jo scored the lone goal for South Korea. The in-form Son is still with his club team for one more Premier League match against Manchester United on Sunday before joining the South Korean squad at the tournament.

He could be away for up to five of Tottenham’s matches in all competitions if South Korea reaches the final on Feb. 1 in Abu Dhabi. South Korea reached the final at the previous Asian Cup. Later Monday, Iran faces Yemen in Group D.