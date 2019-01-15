Toggle Menu
Asian Cup 2019: Australia beats Syria 3-2, advances to last 16https://indianexpress.com/article/sports/football/asian-cup-2019-australia-beats-syria-3-2-advances-to-last-16/

Asian Cup 2019: Australia beats Syria 3-2, advances to last 16

Defending champion Australia advanced to the last 16 of the Asian Cup after getting a stoppage-time goal from Tom Rogic to beat Syria 3-2

Australia will play 2011 champion Japan or Uzbekistan in the knockout round next week. (Source: AP)

Defending champion Australia advanced to the last 16 at the Asian Cup on Tuesday, getting a stoppage-time goal from Tom Rogic to beat Syria 3-2.

Needing a draw to ensure finishing runner-up in Group B behind Jordan, Australia twice let leads slip before Rogic scored.

Palestine’s 0-0 draw with Jordan in Abu Dhabi means it can still advance as one of the four best third-place teams.

The Palestinians have two points and will go through if enough low-ranked teams in other groups draw their games on Wednesday and Thursday.

Advertising

Australia will play 2011 champion Japan or Uzbekistan in the knockout round next week.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 La Liga referees pleased with VAR implementation so far
2 Asian Cup showing has earned Indian football belief and respect, says Stephen Constantine
3 EFL to investigate 'spygate' involving Leeds United and Derby County