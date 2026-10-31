Ashton Villa to sue former Liverpool player over ‘Villa will never be Manchester United’ comments

English Premier League club Aston Villa has decided to take stern action against former Liverpool player and TV Pundit Jamie Carragher after his “Aston Villa will never be Manchester United” comments. The club released a statement on Friday on social media signed by chairman Nassef Sawiris.

“Aston Villa will initiate legal action against Jamie Carragher for his unacceptable insults about the club and its fans,” the statement said. “Aston Villa will not allow anyone to stop our ascension in English and European football,” the statement read.

“There is a chain in football, whether you like it or not,” Carragher said on the Stick to Football podcast.