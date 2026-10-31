Ashton Villa to sue former Liverpool player over ‘Villa will never be Manchester United’ comments

English Premier League club Aston Villa has decided to take stern action against former Liverpool player and TV Pundit Jamie Carragher after his “Aston Villa will never be Manchester United” comments. The club released a statement on Friday on social media signed by chairman Nassef Sawiris.
“Aston Villa will initiate legal action against Jamie Carragher for his unacceptable insults about the club and its fans,” the statement said. “Aston Villa will not allow anyone to stop our ascension in English and European football,” the statement read.
“There is a chain in football, whether you like it or not,” Carragher said on the Stick to Football podcast.
“So Real Madrid will take Manchester United’s best player, they did it with [Cristiano] Ronaldo,” he compared.
“And there will be teams below Aston Villa, and they’ll take their players or manager, so shut the [expletive] up Aston Villa fans. Aston Villa will never be Manchester United.”
Amid Manchester United’s poor results, rumours have surfaced about the club’s manager Michael Carrick’s job. Some former players and netizens opined that Unai Emery might be the right fit, and Carragher even said Emery would fancy working at United.
“It was a joke after the stick Villa fans have given me over saying Emery may fancy joining Man Utd,” Carragher said on social media.
“I hope these clown clips show me praising Emery/Villa like I have done for years & saying how pleased I was you won [the 2026 Europa League] in Istanbul,” he added.
Speaking on another podcast, Overlap Daily, Carragher said: “I just think Unai Emery is the best manager in the league and if you’re Man Utd you’re thinking ‘what’s the best we can get?’. I’m not saying he’ll go – I’m just saying if it was me I’d ask the question.”
“Certain managers are good at certain clubs and that’s Emery. He reminds me of Rafa [Benitez]. I think your own ego if someone said ‘that’s your level’ would say ‘no I’m not’. That was my point,” Carragher further said.
“It’s grew arms and legs. I ended up telling them to [expletive] which maybe I shouldn’t have done but it was all in jest because they’ve been all over my social timeline. I was saying [expletive] off my socials,” he concluded.