Stranded in Italy, Ashley Young offers survival tips for a COVID-19 lockdown

Inter Milan’s wingback Ashley Young took to Twitter on Tuesday to offer some tips on staying safe during the coronavirus pandemic and they range from separating groceries in the supermarket to even treating everyone in your household as if they have the virus.

Italy has been the worst-affected country in the world due to the pandemic with almost 7,000 deaths reported so far and over 69,000 cases. As of Wednesday, a day into the 21-day lockdown, India’s death toll is at 10 with 562 positive coronavirus cases.

Here’s what the 34-year-old former Manchester United captain suggested:

“Realistically a supermarket is now your main risk at spreading this virus and even catching it. Speaking with family and friends at home it sounds like going to get food is just crazy,” he wrote.

“Remember, lockdown means lockdown! In Italy going to the supermarket is surprisingly calm… no fights over food, no stripped shelves and most certainly no abusing staff members for limiting food or any reason at all! And in almost every case it’s usually just one person shopping for a household!” Young wrote.

“Queuing to go into supermarket is standard, but not because it’s for stockpiling or greed. Supermarkets have limited the number of people entering at any time so it’s never over-crowded! So wait and be patient to go in if your supermarket is doing this,” he wrote in another tweet.

“If you have to get in the lift only get in with one more person, two people per lift at one time. And stand on opposite sides of the lift and face the wall – don’t breathe outwards towards that stranger,” Young suggested. He also suggested the use of gloves when outside:

In other tips, he said:

— “Use a face mask or scarf to keep your nose and mouth covered.” [mostly during coughing or sneezing to help prevent infecting someone else]

— “Always keep your distance at the till. Keep the trolley behind you when you unpack at the till as it stops people from being able to get too close. Don’t unpack your shopping right on top of somebody else’s, make a gap between theirs and yours so none of your shopping touches theirs. Here we can’t put our groceries on the belt until the person in front has finished paying.”

— “This may sound harsh but treat everybody that’s not in your household as if they have the virus, you just don’t know!!! Most importantly, just stay safe! This is what we are doing here, it’s not an overreaction, it’s staying safe. And just remember others should be looking at you in this way as well. It’s not horrible, it’s a way of keeping your distance to ultimately help save lives.”

Young joined Inter Milan in January and has played five Serie A matches for the Antonio Conte-managed team. He has played for Manchester United, Aston Villa and Watford previously and has won a Premier League, a UEFA Europa League, a FA Cup and a League Cup in his career.

The Italian Serie A is among the football leagues that has been suspended globally due to the coronavirus pandemic.

