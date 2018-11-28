Champions League Highlights: Real Madrid beat AS Roma 2-0

Toggle Menu
Real Madrid's Karim Benzema celebrates scoring their first goal with Luka Modric against Celta Vigo
UEFA Champions League, AS Roma vs Real Madrid Highlights: Real Madrid defeated AS Roma 2-0. (Source: Reuters)

AS Roma vs Real Madrid Football Live Score, UEFA Champions League Live Score Streaming: A series of colossal errors by Roma handed Real Madrid a 2-0 victory on Tuesday and first place in Group G of the Champions League. Roma winger Cengiz Under sent the ball over the bar from point-blank range with goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois already down on the ground in first-half added time and two defensive blunders led to Gareth Bale’s goal immediately after the break. Lucas Vazquez then added another for Madrid against a demoralized Roma.

 

Live Blog

REAL MADRID WIN 2-0

Real Madrid go into the Champions League last 16 as the toppers of Group G after beating AS Roma 2-0 in Roma. Bale and Vazquez scored at the start of the second half to ensure that the reigning champions made up for a lackluster first half as Roma were made to pay for missing an easy goal at the end of the first half.

Extra time

There is four minutes of extra time in Rome

Substitution

Valverde takes the spot of Modric while goalscorer Bale is substituted by Asensio

Benzema substituted

Mariano comes in as a replacement for Benzema, who has been superb tonight. Good decision by Solari for Benzema needs to be rested for bigger games

Missed chance

Roma had a brilliant chance to score their first goal as the goal is free after a poor clearance form  Courtois. Under drives froward before sending a back pass to Kluivert, who is a second away from reaching the ball. What a chance missed

SAVE

Bale looks unstoppable in the second half, sends a cross to Marcelo whose driven shot is collected by Olsen.

GOAL

GOOOOOAAAAAALLL! An easy finish by Lucas Vazques doubles the lead for Real Madrid.  Bale crosses to Benzema at the back post, he heads it down to Vazquez and the Spaniard taps home. 

SAVE

Bale was on the verge of doubling the lead as he is presented with another huge opportunity.  Bale surges through into space but fails to send it over Olsen

GOAL

Gareth Bale draws the first blood, gives the reigning champions 1-0 lead right after returning from half time. A defensive error from Roma is well utilised by Bale, who drags it to his left foot before slotting it in

Second half

The second half of AS Roma vs Real Madrid is underway in Rome.

Half time

The Italian side have dominated this game against the defending champions but somehow it's goalless at the half time in Rome.

WHAT A BLUNDER OF A MISS

What a miss! Under blazes the effort over the top of the crossbar. Shick steals possession from Carvajal, makes a good pass to Under who is at a perfect position to score but makes a blunder. That is the miss of the century. 

Yellow

Zaniolo catches Llorente with his elbow to be the second booking of the match.

SAVE

Roma bring their A game on, force their way through the Real Madrid defence. The visitors under sudden pressure as Schick forces Courtois to make a save with his leg before Kolarov shoots wide.

30 minutes up

Just over half an hour gone in Rome and the hosts will be delighted with how things have gone so far. A goalless affair so far.  Real Madrid, who bring out their best in this competition, putting pressure on Roma

Substitution

Kluivert comes in for  El Shawary, who was struggling with the injury and the Modric tackle certainly did not help.

Booking

Luka Modric shown a yellow card for a foul on El Shawary. The Croatian is the first to be booked in the match

El Shaarawy injured

El Shaarawy requires treatment after being falling inside the box. He is limping. He comes back on the pitch but does not look comfortable

Strong defending

After a poor defending by the hosts, Roma step up as Bale looked dangerous for the first time in the match. Bale was building up from a Marcelo pass but the danger was warded off.

Wide

Kolarov steals the possession from the visitors but the shot goes wide of Courtois' post. Vazquez is lucky to have not been punished fror that handball.

Benzema playing an active role

Kroos sends a low cross but Benzema is unable to make it. The French International has already seen a lot of action in the game so far. Good start by Real Madrid.

Madrid corner

Real Madrid win an early corner but El Shaarawy heads the ball behind before Carvajal can cause problems for the hosts.

Kickoff

AS Roma vs Real Madrid is underway at the Stadio Olimpico, where Roma get the action started.

Roma, Real Madrid qualify for last 16

With CSKA Moscow beaten 2-1 at home by Viktoria Plzen, both AS Roma and Real Madrid have already qualified for Champions League last 16. This match will see who tops Group G

No Isco for Real Madrid

Isco has again not made it to Solari's squad. He has also not featured in Real Madrid's last five fixtures. Marcos Llorente takes the place of Casemiro.

Real Madrid Line up

Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Marcelo; Kroos, Modric, Llorente; Lucas Vazquez, Benzema, Bale
 
Subs: Casilla, Mariano, Valverde, Asensio, Ceballos, Vinicius Jr, Javi Sanchez

AS Roma Line up

Roma XI: Olsen; Florenzi, Manolas, Fazio, Kolarov; Nzonzi, Cristante, Zaniolo; Under, El Shaarawy, Schick

Subs: Mirante, Karsdrop, Juan Jesus, Marcano, Santon, Coric, Kluivert

Champions League LIVE

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the UEFA Champions League match between AS Roma and Real Madrid. The match will decide who tops Champions League Group G. This will be the 12th meeting between the two clubs with Real winning seven of those with Roma claiming three victories.

UEFA Champions League, AS Roma vs Real Madrid Football Live Score Streaming: AS Roma's Lorenzo Pellegrini and Edin Dzeko. (REUTERS)

PROBABLE XI-

Roma: Olsen; Santon, Fazio, Manolas, Kolarov; Florenzi, Nzonzi, Cristante; Ünder, Džeko, El Shaarawy

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo, Ceballos, Kroos, Modrić; Isco, Bale, Benzema

