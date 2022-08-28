scorecardresearch
Saturday, Aug 27, 2022

AS Roma snatch 1-1 draw at Juventus

Juve striker Vlahovic scored after 76 seconds with a sensational free kick from just outside the box as the ball bounced off the underside of the bar into the net.

Roma's Zeki Celik, left, and Juventus' Arkadiusz Milik jump for the ball during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Roma at the Juventus stadium in Turin, Italy, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP)

AS Roma striker Tammy Abraham scored late in the second half to earn a 1-1 draw at Juventus on Saturday, cancelling out an early opener by Dusan Vlahovic as Jose Mourinho’s side remained unbeaten after three games in Serie A this season.

Roma equalised against the run of play in the 69th minute following a free kick when Abraham nodded home Paulo Dybala’s cross from the right.

Juve striker Vlahovic scored after 76 seconds with a sensational free kick from just outside the box as the ball bounced off the underside of the bar into the net.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— UPI payments to mystery p...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— UPI payments to mystery p...
Explained: #BoycottBollywood, and its impact on the industryPremium
Explained: #BoycottBollywood, and its impact on the industry
Jessamine Chan’s triggering debut novel, ‘The School for Good...Premium
Jessamine Chan’s triggering debut novel, ‘The School for Good...
Chola dynasty: Sifting through a millennia of fact and mythPremium
Chola dynasty: Sifting through a millennia of fact and myth

With two wins and a draw, Roma remain third in the standings on seven points while Juventus are sixth with five points.

First published on: 28-08-2022 at 12:20:35 am
Next Story

Car rams into traffic cop, drags him for 800 metres in Nigdi; driver arrested

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Rahul Dravid recovers from Covid, to join team for India-Pakistan Asia Cup match

Rahul Dravid recovers from Covid, to join team for India-Pakistan Asia Cup match

Cholas: Sifting through a millennia of fact and myth
Express Research

Cholas: Sifting through a millennia of fact and myth

Premium
Tejashwi, Nityanand Rai row hots up over CBI raids

Tejashwi, Nityanand Rai row hots up over CBI raids

Didn't touch my bat for a month: Virat Kohli admits he was 'mentally down'

Didn't touch my bat for a month: Virat Kohli admits he was 'mentally down'

Not knowing how to tackle stress makes it more stressful: Fitbit

Not knowing how to tackle stress makes it more stressful: Fitbit

Opinion | How woke politics is destroying the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Opinion | How woke politics is destroying the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Rajesh Khanna passed the baton to Amitabh with Namak Haraam
Bollywood Rewind

Rajesh Khanna passed the baton to Amitabh with Namak Haraam

Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could replace batteries

Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could replace batteries

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Asia Cup: Afghanistan wipe out Sri Lanka with 8-wicket win
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 27: Latest News