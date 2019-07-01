AS Roma reshape by signing Leonardo Spinazzola from Juventus, Amadou Diawara from Napoli

Before the start of 2019/20 season, AS Roma have signed midfielder Amadou Diawara from Napoli for €21 million and left-back Leonardo Spinnazola for €29.5 million.

They have confirmed that Greek international defender Kostas Manolas has moved in the opposite direction to Napoli for €36 million.

The Romans, who last month appointed Paulo Fonseca as their coach, have done two deals with Juventus — signing defender Spinazzola, while Luca Pellegrini joins the Italian champions.

Spinazzola, 26, has agreed to a four-year contract with the club. Juventus have paid €22 million for defender Pellegrini, who is only 20 years old and spent last season on loan at Cagliari.

Roma Chief Executive Guido Fienga said that the club had been tracking Guinea international Diawara for a while. He is currently playing in the African Cup of Nations.

Fienga also said he had no doubts Italian international Spinazzola would soon prove his worth.

“Leonardo is a young player that has already acquired a lot of valuable experience in Italian football. I am certain that he will settle in here very quickly and will fit in well with the style our new coach implements,” he said.

Roma uses transfer news videos to help missing children

AS Roma is using its reputation for innovative social media to help the search for missing children in the United States and Italy.

Roma says a video clip of each player signing announcement this offseason will include photos and details of children who are missing. It has begun with defender Leonardo Spinazzola’s signing from Juventus.

Official: Leonardo Spinazzola is now a Roma player. This summer #ASRoma will use each transfer announcement video on social media to help raise awareness about the search for missing children globally.

@MissingKids ❤️ @telefonoazzurro pic.twitter.com/sy9GheDhsg — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) June 30, 2019

The American-owned club has built a Twitter following of 1.78 million users in Italian and 445,000 for its English account, helped by funny and creative ways to introduce new players.

The new campaign was inspired by the band Soul Asylum’s “Runaway Train” video which has been viewed nearly 120 million times on YouTube.

Official: Amadou Diawara is now a Roma player. This summer #ASRoma is using the publicity generated by each transfer announcement video on social media to help raise awareness about the search for missing children globally.

@MissingKids ❤️ @telefonoazzurro pic.twitter.com/bz1eCyRm9F — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) July 1, 2019

Roma says it is working with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in the United States and Telefono Azzurro in Italy. They are part of the Global Missing Children’s Network.