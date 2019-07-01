AS Roma reshape by signing Leonardo Spinazzola from Juventus, Amadou Diawara from Napoli

Toggle Menu
Shaping up under the new manager, Paulo Fonseca, AS Roma has done deals for defensive midfielder Amadou Diawara and left-back Leonardo Spinazzola.

The 26-year-old left-back, Leonardo Spinazzola helped Atalanta qualify for UEFA Champions League in 2018/19. (Source: Twitter/@ASRomaEN)

Before the start of 2019/20 season, AS Roma have signed midfielder Amadou Diawara from Napoli for €21 million and left-back Leonardo Spinnazola for €29.5 million.

They have confirmed that Greek international defender Kostas Manolas has moved in the opposite direction to Napoli for €36 million.

The Romans, who last month appointed Paulo Fonseca as their coach, have done two deals with Juventus — signing defender Spinazzola, while Luca Pellegrini joins the Italian champions.

Spinazzola, 26, has agreed to a four-year contract with the club. Juventus have paid €22 million for defender Pellegrini, who is only 20 years old and spent last season on loan at Cagliari.

Roma Chief Executive Guido Fienga said that the club had been tracking Guinea international Diawara for a while. He is currently playing in the African Cup of Nations.

Fienga also said he had no doubts Italian international Spinazzola would soon prove his worth.

“Leonardo is a young player that has already acquired a lot of valuable experience in Italian football. I am certain that he will settle in here very quickly and will fit in well with the style our new coach implements,” he said.

Roma uses transfer news videos to help missing children

AS Roma is using its reputation for innovative social media to help the search for missing children in the United States and Italy.

Roma says a video clip of each player signing announcement this offseason will include photos and details of children who are missing. It has begun with defender Leonardo Spinazzola’s signing from Juventus.

The American-owned club has built a Twitter following of 1.78 million users in Italian and 445,000 for its English account, helped by funny and creative ways to introduce new players.

The new campaign was inspired by the band Soul Asylum’s “Runaway Train” video which has been viewed nearly 120 million times on YouTube.

Roma says it is working with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in the United States and Telefono Azzurro in Italy. They are part of the Global Missing Children’s Network.

