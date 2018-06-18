AS Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco extends contract

AS Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco guided Roma to a third-place finish in the league. (Source: Reuters) AS Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco guided Roma to a third-place finish in the league. (Source: Reuters)

AS Roma have rewarded coach Eusebio Di Francesco with a new two-year contract after a successful first season at the Stadio Olimpico, the Italian Serie A club said on Monday.

The 48-year-old guided Roma to a third-place finish in the league and the Champions League semi-finals. “I am extremely pleased to be able to continue to this adventure with Roma and our great fans,” Di Francesco told the club website.

“The confidence that the president and the directors have always shown in me makes me very proud, and I hope to repay them all next season with a campaign even more exciting than our last.”

Di Francesco took over from Luciano Spalletti last June, returning to the club with whom he won the Serie A title during a four-year spell between 1997 and 2001.

He has overseen 51 matches as coach, winning 29, drawing 10 and losing 12.

“It’s important to have the continuity and stability that Eusebio brings to the project and the contract extension that he has signed today is testament to our belief in his abilities to take Roma forward,” club president James Pallotta said.

