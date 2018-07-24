AS Roma agree deal to sign Brazilian winger Malcom from Bordeaux

Malcom joined Bordeaux from Brazilian side Corinthians in January 2016, and scored 23 goals in 96 appearances for the Ligue 1 club. (Source: AS Roma Twitter) Malcom joined Bordeaux from Brazilian side Corinthians in January 2016, and scored 23 goals in 96 appearances for the Ligue 1 club. (Source: AS Roma Twitter)

AS Roma have reached an agreement to sign highly-rated Brazilian winger Malcom from Girondins Bordeaux, the Serie A club said on Monday.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Italian media said Roma will pay around 37 million euros ($43.29 million) for the 21-year-old.

“The club can confirm that an agreement has been reached with FC Girondins de Bordeaux for the transfer of Malcom, subject to the player completing a medical and agreeing personal terms,” Roma said in a statement.

“The Brazilian will arrive in Rome shortly in order to complete the final aspects of the transfer.” Malcom joined Bordeaux from Brazilian side Corinthians in January 2016, and scored 23 goals in 96 appearances for the Ligue 1 club.

British media reported earlier this week that Everton were interested in signing Malcom, while Tottenham Hotspur also monitored the player’s progress before signing Lucas Moura from Paris St Germain in January. Malcom will become Eusebio Di Francesco’s ninth outfield signing following the likes of Javier Pastore, Justin Kluivert, Davide Santon and Bryan Cristante.

