Follow Us:
Monday, July 23, 2018

AS Roma agree deal to sign Brazilian winger Malcom from Bordeaux

AS Roma have reached an agreement to sign highly-rated Brazilian winger Malcom from Girondins Bordeaux, the Serie A club said on Monday.

By: Reuters | Published: July 24, 2018 1:01:13 am
Malcom joined Bordeaux from Brazilian side Corinthians in January 2016, and scored 23 goals in 96 appearances for the Ligue 1 club. (Source: AS Roma Twitter)
Top News

AS Roma have reached an agreement to sign highly-rated Brazilian winger Malcom from Girondins Bordeaux, the Serie A club said on Monday.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Italian media said Roma will pay around 37 million euros ($43.29 million) for the 21-year-old.

“The club can confirm that an agreement has been reached with FC Girondins de Bordeaux for the transfer of Malcom, subject to the player completing a medical and agreeing personal terms,” Roma said in a statement.

“The Brazilian will arrive in Rome shortly in order to complete the final aspects of the transfer.” Malcom joined Bordeaux from Brazilian side Corinthians in January 2016, and scored 23 goals in 96 appearances for the Ligue 1 club.

British media reported earlier this week that Everton were interested in signing Malcom, while Tottenham Hotspur also monitored the player’s progress before signing Lucas Moura from Paris St Germain in January. Malcom will become Eusebio Di Francesco’s ninth outfield signing following the likes of Javier Pastore, Justin Kluivert, Davide Santon and Bryan Cristante.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
Advertisement
We wanted to tell them that this is not a fluke. This is going to happen over and over again. The Aussies simply couldn’t handle it. They were shaken 