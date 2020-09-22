Arturo Vidal joins Inter Milan, Messi sends heartwarming goodbye

Official: Arturo Vidal joins Inter Milan (Source: Inter/Twitter)

Arturo Vidal has joined Inter Milan in Italy on a permanent contract from FC Barcelona. The Chile international joins the Nerazzurri in a deal that will see the Italian side pay Barcelona up to €1m in variables.

The move sees the midfielder playing once again under Antoine Conte. The two have previously worked together at the Old Lady, winning three league titles together.

Lionel Messi on Monday posted a farewell message for Vidal. “I only knew you from facing each other and you always seemed like a phenomenon to me, but then I was lucky enough to meet you personally and you surprised me even more,” Messi said in Spanish on the Instagram post.

“They were two years sharing many things and you made yourself notice a lot, the dressing room will miss you, @ kingarturo23oficial. I wish you all the best in this new stage at your new club. We will cross paths again, for sure,” he added.

Vidal’s spell at Juventus under Antonio Conte was a key period in his career. It was at Juventus that he became the complete midfielder and began to get on the scoresheet, scoring seven in his first season with the Bianconeri, 15 in the second, 18 in the third, and eight more in his final year at the Club.

His time at Juventus was followed by spells with Bayern Munich and Barcelona, winning eight consecutive titles in three different leagues. The 33-year-old leaves Barcelona after 96 games, 11 goals and 10 assists in all competitions for the Catalan giants since arriving from Bayern Munich in 2018.

