scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 02, 2022

Arteta happy with Arsenal’s squad depth after ‘phenomenal’ transfer window

Arsenal are the only team with a 100% winning record this season after five games and Arteta said the table toppers were in good spirits ahead of Sunday's trip to Manchester United, who are fifth.

Mikel ArtetaThe club has done a phenomenal job to bring players with the profiles we wanted," Arteta told reporters on Friday. (Source : AP )

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is happy with the squad depth following the club’s business in the transfer window but said that they failed in their attempt to sign a midfielder on deadline day after injuries to Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny.

Arsenal signed five players, including Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City, but did not succeed in their late attempt to sign Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa, who reportedly rejected three offers for the Brazil midfielder. The London club had as many as 37 players leave, including high-profile players such as Alexandre Lacazette and Nicolas Pepe. “We had a lot of things still to do with squad. Look at the departures compared to what we’ve recruited. The club has done a phenomenal job to bring players with the profiles we wanted,” Arteta told reporters on Friday. “Unfortunately in the last 72 hours Thomas and Mo got injured and we had to react in the market. We tried and at the end of the day we have to bring in the players we feel are right but we didn’t manage to do it.”

Arsenal are the only team with a 100% winning record this season after five games and Arteta said the table toppers were in good spirits ahead of Sunday’s trip to Manchester United, who are fifth.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“We’ve won away before, we have to do it again and believe we are capable of going there, playing our way and winning the match. I don’t think it’s an issue,” the Spaniard said. “The feeling and energy around the club (is good), the way the team is playing and performing, the icing on the cake is winning football matches. We have to continue to do that, keep doing simple things right and keep playing well.”
Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale (thigh) and midfielder Martin Odegaard (foot) will be assessed ahead of Sunday’s game, while Zinchenko is unlikely to feature after missing training.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘IMF bailout’ or ‘Propert...Premium
UPSC Key-September 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘IMF bailout’ or ‘Propert...
The complex legacy of Mikhail Gorbachev: The global leader Russia needed ...Premium
The complex legacy of Mikhail Gorbachev: The global leader Russia needed ...
Cuttputlli movie review: Akshay Kumar film serves tedium instead of edge-...Premium
Cuttputlli movie review: Akshay Kumar film serves tedium instead of edge-...
Buoyancy in direct tax collections … if it continues, could cross B...Premium
Buoyancy in direct tax collections … if it continues, could cross B...

Partey is expected to be out for “weeks”, while Elneny will be sidelined for “months” after both suffered thigh injuries.

First published on: 02-09-2022 at 08:01:59 pm
Next Story

After protests by students, IIT-Delhi partially rolls back fee hike for PG programmes

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

The complex legacy of Gorbachev: The leader Russia needed but did not want

The complex legacy of Gorbachev: The leader Russia needed but did not want

Premium
INS Vikrant sets sail: Why it is key to maritime strategy
Express Opinion

INS Vikrant sets sail: Why it is key to maritime strategy

Remembering Munich 1972: Horrific personal accounts of Olympics’ gravest hour

Remembering Munich 1972: Horrific personal accounts of Olympics’ gravest hour

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2 is twice as dramatic
First Impression

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2 is twice as dramatic

Kalyan Chaubey is new AIFF President, beats Bhaichung Bhutia 33-1 in polls

Kalyan Chaubey is new AIFF President, beats Bhaichung Bhutia 33-1 in polls

Why are Lufthansa pilots on strike, grounding 800 flights around the world?

Why are Lufthansa pilots on strike, grounding 800 flights around the world?

AAP hits out at Delhi L-G over alleged Khadi scam, says PM should sack him

AAP hits out at Delhi L-G over alleged Khadi scam, says PM should sack him

3 days, 3 murders, similar style — serial killer chill down an MP town's spine

3 days, 3 murders, similar style — serial killer chill down an MP town's spine

Premium
The origin of Naagin dance & how it became a symbol of Sri Lanka-Bangladesh rivalry

The origin of Naagin dance & how it became a symbol of Sri Lanka-Bangladesh rivalry

The in-box charger is dying as more brands pick up Apple’s trend

The in-box charger is dying as more brands pick up Apple’s trend

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Asia Cup: Afghanistan defeat Bangladesh by 7 wickets
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Sep 02: Latest News