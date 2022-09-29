scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 29, 2022

Arsenal’s Smith Rowe sidelined until December after groin surgery

The 22-year-old, who had a breakout campaign last season with 10 league goals, has had limited game time this season with only four substitute appearances, his last match coming against Manchester United at the start of the month.

Smith Rowe is not expected to miss too many games due to the mid-season break in November and December for the World Cup but he will sit out seven rounds of Premier League matches apart from Arsenal's Europa League and League Cup commitments. (Fabrizio Romano/Twitter)

Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe has undergone surgery on a troublesome groin injury and will not return to training until at least December, the Premier League leaders said on Thursday.

The 22-year-old, who had a breakout campaign last season with 10 league goals, has had limited game time this season with only four substitute appearances, his last match coming against Manchester United at the start of the month.

“Following a significant setback at our Premier League match against Manchester United and after further specialist consultations and discussions with our medical team, Emile underwent surgery to repair a damaged tendon in his groin,” Arsenal said in a statement.

“This successful surgery took place in London in the past few days and Emile’s rehabilitation programme is already underway. We are hopeful that Emile will return to full training in December.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The Kohinoor, Cullinan and the enduring demand for reparations across the...Premium
The Kohinoor, Cullinan and the enduring demand for reparations across the...
Terror links to training sites to targeted killings: Govt’s case against PFIPremium
Terror links to training sites to targeted killings: Govt’s case against PFI
In Gujarat, the National Games, garba and the start of election feverPremium
In Gujarat, the National Games, garba and the start of election fever
G-20 presidency is an opportunity to position India as the voice of the G...Premium
G-20 presidency is an opportunity to position India as the voice of the G...

Smith Rowe is not expected to miss too many games due to the mid-season break in November and December for the World Cup but he will sit out seven rounds of Premier League matches apart from Arsenal’s Europa League and League Cup commitments. Arsenal next host north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the league on Saturday.

First published on: 29-09-2022 at 06:36:14 pm
Next Story

Govt lowers borrowing target for FY’23; to borrow Rs 5.92 lakh cr in second half

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Pictures: Drone show over Sabarmati river ahead of National Games
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Sep 29: Latest News