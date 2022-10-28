Arsenal’s Pablo Mari injured in stabbing incident

On-loan Centre Back at Arsenal, Pablo Mari was involved in a stabbing incident at a supermarket on Thursday in Milan.

The 29 year old was among the five who were injured after a man started attacking people in Assago. According to the local media, the incident also led to the death of the supermarket. Further reports suggested that Mari, who was hospitalized after the incident, will undergo surgery on Friday to reduce muscle damage to his back.

In a statement released later, Arsenal said, “We are all shocked to hear the dreadful news about the stabbing in Italy, which has put a number of people in hospital including our on-loan centre-back Pablo Mari.”

Our thoughts are with Pablo Mari and the other victims of today’s dreadful incident in Italy. We have been in contact with Pablo’s agent who has told us he’s in hospital and is not seriously hurt. — Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 27, 2022

“We have been in contact with Pablo’s agent who has told us he’s in hospital and is not seriously hurt,” the statement read further.

Monza chief executive Adriano Galliani also updated on Mari’s injury to Sky Italia.

“Pablo Mari had a fairly deep wound on his back, which fortunately did not touch vital organs such as the lungs or others,” Galliani said. “His life is not in danger, he should recover quickly.”

The 78-year-old also said that Mari had shared the entire incident with him.

“He had his son in a trolley and his wife next to him. He didn’t notice anything. He then felt something painful in his back, which was the criminal’s knife. Unfortunately, he also saw the criminal stab someone in the throat. He saw everything that happened and it was deeply disturbing,” he concluded.