Friday, June 22, 2018
Arsenal's Mesut Ozil out with back injury but expects to be fit for World Cup
Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil out with back injury but expects to be fit for World Cup

Mesut Ozil is not expected to play Arsenal's remaining two fixtures in the English Premier League due to a back injury.

By: Reuters | Updated: June 6, 2018 10:12:09 pm
Arsenal's Mesut Ozil in action with Atletico Madrid's Jose Gimenez.
Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil is not expected to return for the remaining two games of the Premier League season due to a back injury but the German is confident he will be fit for the World Cup. Ozil, who played in Arsenal’s 1-0 Europa League semi-final second leg defeat at Atletico Madrid last week, watched from the stands as Arsenal thrashed Burnley 5-0 at the weekend.

He wrote on Twitter that it was a “pity” he missed Sunday’s match due to the injury. “It’ll need some time but I’m sure I’ll fully recover in time for the World Cup,” he added. Arsenal wrap up the season against Leicester City on Wednesday and Huddersfield Town on Sunday.

Defending champions Germany begin their World Cup campaign in Russia against Mexico on June 17.

